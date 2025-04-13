College: The Hard Truth Of Being A First-Gen Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

The First-Gen Journey: Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Success

Being a first-generation college student is an interesting journey that has its ups and downs. Coming into a world where the expectations can be high but the help and guidance can be low. In a big predicament like this, it can be hard to know who to look for when in need. You may also have peers around you or friends who have parents who can give you bits of advice on college, financial aid, housing, classes, and other needs. In reality, as a student, you are going to be making a lot of decisions on your own. Not everyone’s experience is going to be the same either but it is what you make it. The pressure and need to succeed is not just a personal thing, it’s a generational thing too. Getting a degree doesn’t mean that you are getting a sheet of paper. You are setting a new standard and showing your family that working hard and doing your work, being involved in campus, and balancing a social life can be done if you work hard at it.

The College struggle is real!

Sometimes the struggle is real! There is something called imposter syndrome that can settle in and everything may feel completely new as if you don’t belong. The high cost of college can be a financial restraint too, especially if you work while in college. In some, families your responsibility doesn’t always stop obligations just because you’re in college. You may still be expected to contribute financially or help out at home, and this can make it hard to focus on your studies fully. Studies always come first, it is important to make sure you remember why you are in college, priorities first! Being a first-gen student can be a feeling of being caught between different worlds. One where you’re advancing academically and another where your loved ones might not fully understand your current journey, this can cause a disconnect.

Being persistent

There is a word that describes first-generation college students, and that word is persistent. Learning how to tackle so many challenges at once is something to be extremely proud of. You are learning how to adapt, finding out about new opportunities, and learning how to go through things on your own. You’re building your a support system through, campus resources, friendships, and guidance with others who understand the struggle you’re going through Every win, whether it’s getting that internship you hoped for, passing a hard course, or even something as simple as making it through another semester of college it is a testimony to your will power.

In the end, being first-gen isn’t just a challenge it’s honestly a gift. You’re not only breaking down barriers but you are, rewriting history for your family, and proving that success is possible no matter where or how you started before. To first-generation college students remember to always reflect on how far you’ve come, and embrace the challenges and the journey. This is only a step in the right direction and a gateway to a successful future.