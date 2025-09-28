College Dating: Expectations vs. Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you first think about college dating, you might imagine it as the beginning of your ultimate love story, meeting someone at a football game, having coffee dates at the campus café, or pulling all-nighters together in the library. Movies, TV shows, and even social media sell us this “perfect” version of romance, but the truth is, the reality of dating in college looks a little different. And that’s not a bad thing. College dating comes with its highs, lows, and plenty of lessons. Let’s break down the expectations versus the reality of finding love on campus.

Expectation 1: You’ll meet “the one” on day one.

Reality: Sometimes it takes months, or even years, to meet someone who clicks with you. Your freshman year may feel like a whirlwind, but not every encounter will lead to romance. And honestly? That’s okay. This is a time for growth, friendships, and figuring out what you really want in a partner.

Expectation 2: Dates will be straight out of a rom-com.

Reality: Most “dates” in college look more like grabbing Chick-fil-A at the student center, studying together, or chilling in someone’s dorm room. The simplicity doesn’t make it any less special, it just means college dating has its own kind of charm.

Expectation 3: Everyone is ready for a serious relationship.

Reality: College is a mix of people at different stages of life. Some want long-term commitment, others are just looking for fun, and plenty are still figuring themselves out. Communication is key to knowing where you both stand so no one’s left confused.

Expectation 4: Social media-worthy relationships.

Reality: Not every relationship is going to look Instagram-perfect, and that’s completely fine. The healthiest relationships often happen behind the scenes, away from the pressure of posting or comparing.

Expectation 5: College love is forever.

Reality: While some couples do make it past graduation, many don’t, and that doesn’t make the relationship less meaningful. Sometimes people are in your life for a season, and those lessons and memories still matter.

The Bigger Picture

At the end of the day, college dating is what you make it. It’s about learning, experiencing, and understanding yourself as much as it is about finding someone else. So whether your story ends with a long-term partner or just unforgettable memories, the reality isn’t disappointing, it’s part of the journey.