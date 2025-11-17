Christmas List 101: Everything You Should Add This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to start making your Christmas wish list to send to your family and friends. Every year, I always have a hard time figuring out what I want to put on my list. I try to figure out things that I may need and add them to my list first, then I think about things I want. Coming from someone who’s indecisive and never knows what to add to my Christmas list, I will be sharing things to add to your list this year and what I have added to mine.

Perfume/Body Sprays

Body sprays and perfumes are the perfect gift to add to your list. Different brands range from different prices, in case you don’t want to ask for something too pricey. On my list, I added Sticky Dates and KayAli Scent 28. These scents are warm and cozy, which is great for the holidays.

Shoes

I love adding shoes to my wishlist, specifically Uggs. Uggs are great for the cold months, especially if you live in colder weather. They keep your feet warm and can be styled well with different outfits. Many people already have the Tasman Uggs, so on my list I added the Lowmel Uggs in the sand color. I have had these on my list for a while, so hopefully this year I’ll see them under the tree.

Jackets

Adding items that can elevate your wardrobe for the winter can help you make your Christmas wish list. The Lululemon Define Jacket is one of the top things on my list this year. I love the black cropped one with the gold zipper. On top of that, I have also added a black puffer jacket to my list with faux lining to keep me warm. There are many different brands with great jackets. On my list, I have the North Face Jacket and a Puffit Jacket.

Sweatshirts

I love a good hoodie with a great fit. Christmas is the perfect time to ask and stock up on some of your favorite brand hoodies. Abercrombie hoodies are perfect for winter. They keep you warm and actually have some weight to them. I would also add an Essentials hoodie to the list. They have a great collection of hoodies in different colors and styles, so this would be a great addition to your list.

Makeup

If you are into makeup and you love high-end brands, I would definitely recommend adding those to your list. Buying makeup can be expensive, so I would definitely add brands like Fenty and Hourglass to my list. I love these brands to use for the base of my makeup, so make sure it’s smooth and doesn’t crease.

This is my ultimate Christmas wish list. I have many more things that I would add, but that list would go on forever. This list can be used for yourself, or if you are trying to find gift ideas for friends or family.