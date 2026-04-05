Chasing yesterday?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nostalgia has a strange way of taking over our minds. In just a second, a single moment, one song, one photo, or one memory can transport us back to a place that no longer exists, but that we wish still did. We chase it instinctively, seeking comfort in our familiar past. But as soothing as it can feel, nostalgia is not always harmless. Sometimes the longing of the past is what holds us back.

Nostalgia is an emotion that is overlooked because it feels safe. The past is predictable, and those moments are frozen in time. We know the context of those memories like the laughter, the smells, the relationships. But with our active present and future we have no certainty. And for most we want to avoid that fact. Life is unpredictable, complicated, and full of choices we are not always ready to face. Looking backward offers us a temporary escape from the discomfort of now. It feels good to remember, to feel again, to relive something familiar. The danger is that we start to live there instead of here and find the need to chase something familiar and old because it’s a safer route.

The problem is that nostalgia distorts reality. We remember the good, and we forget the hard parts. Like some friendships from the past may feel perfect, even if they were complicated or toxic. Nostalgia simplifies our experiences into more comforting ones, but the truth is always more complex. By clinging to those idealized memories, we risk comparing them to the imperfect present and soon enough, we come up short.

Chasing the past can also make us fearful of the future. When our happiest moments feel behind us, we may hesitate to take risks or embrace new experiences. We become anchored to what we know, longing for what was instead of exploring what could be. The comfort we gain from nostalgia comes with a price. It can prevent growth and blind us to opportunities that exist outside our memory.

Social media has also only amplified this effect. We scroll through images of “better times,” read old messages and carefully sort out memories of others, and our own pasts. Every throwback post, every old photo, is a reminder of what we once had or what we wish we had. It encourages the illusion that life was simpler, brighter, or happier back then, even when that wasn’t the case.

Yet nostalgia is not entirely negative. It reminds us of what matters like connection, joy, curiosity, and freedom. The key is to use it as a tool rather than a getaway. We can honor our past without letting it define us, draw inspiration from memories without being imprisoned by them, and acknowledge what we miss without losing sight of what is still possible.

Nostalgia holds us back not because it is overall bad, but because we mistake longing for fulfillment. We look backward for comfort and forget that the present is where life is happening. We cling to memories as if they were safe havens while the world passes us by and our potential moves forward without us. And the truth is, we don’t chase yesterday for the past itself, but because we never realized how good it was until it was gone. And in that chasing, we may miss the moments that could someday create new nostalgia.