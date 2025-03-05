Celebrating Excellence: Five Inspirational Black Women Making History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Black women are making history every day, leading in their fields, creating change, and inspiring future generations.

Happy Women’s History Month!

As we step into Women’s History Month, it’s important to celebrate Black women who are still making history, shining bright, and leading the way. Just shaking the world in entertainment and causing change, to fighting for justice and inspiring the next generation.

Black women continue to break barriers in every field, using their voices and talents to create lasting change. Whether in politics, activism, business, or the arts, their impact is undeniable. Their work not only challenges the status quo but also paves the way for future generations to thrive.

By recognizing their contributions, we honor their resilience and influence. Their journeys remind young Black girls that success is possible and that their dreams matter. These women are more than role models—they are history in the making.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let’s uplift their stories, support their efforts, and acknowledge the progress they inspire. Here are three Black women making a difference today and shaping the future with their dedication and achievements.

Ava DuVernay – Changing the Narrative in Hollywood

I know I’ve mentioned her before in a previous article, but Ava DuVernay is a visionary filmmaker and storyteller who has broken the barrier of representation in Hollywood. I can’t help but always be inspired by such a phenomenal woman in media. With power for social justice, DuVernay used her platform after becoming the first Black woman to direct a film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards (Selma). DuVernay’s documentary ‘13th’ cast light on racial injustices in the U.S. prison system, and her Netflix series ‘When They See Us’ made the tragic story of the Central Park Five more accessible to mainstream audiences. In her work, DuVernay made sure that Black stories that had not been told and celebrated were heard.

Stacey Abrams – A Political Powerhouse and Voting Rights Champion

Stacey Abrams is a power in American politics and a relentless fighter for voter rights and democracy. A pioneer, Abrams was the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for governor in the U.S. and a blazer in political activism. “Fair Fight Action”, founded by Abrams, has been instrumental in increasing voter turnout and combating voter suppression, especially in marginalized communities. Black women’s leadership continues under her presidency to inspire them to step into political power and advocate for change.

Misty Copeland – Breaking Barriers in Ballet

Misty Copeland broke barriers as the first Black woman to achieve principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. An inspiration to young ballet dancers worldwide, she has faced economic hardships and become a ballet icon. Copeland’s influence is felt beyond the stage; she has written books, worked for diversity in dance, and mentors young artists. Thus, grace and determination led her to pave the way for future generations of Black dancers to claim their rightful place in classical ballet.

Serena Williams – A Champion On and Off the Court

Serena Williams is not just a tennis icon; she is a sign of perseverance, power, and Black excellence. Having won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she has been the best in the sport, has set several records, and has offended them all as Black women do belong in such positions that were not made for us. Out of the court, Serena has gone into business and has been investing in women-led startups and fighting for black maternal health. Her effect is not only through sports; she has always inspired the black women generation to be a force to be reckoned with in any field they decide to venture into.

Tarana Burke – The Voice Behind the Me Too Movement

Tarana Burke is an activist who started a global conversation on sexual violence through the “Me Too” movement. Before the hashtag went viral, Burke spent her life fighting for survivors, for Black women, and marginalized communities so that their stories could be heard and validated. Burke’s work has inspired the change of policies, inspired change across various industries, and empowered survivors to reclaim their power. A crucial figure in the ongoing push for equality and safety. Her activism is key to continuing to drive forward the fight for justice.

Honoring Black Women’s Impact

These five women are only a small portion of the Black excellence that we celebrate during Women’s History Month. Their contributions do not just remind us of the importance of amplifying Black voices and the power of perseverance but also serve to humanize the statue. As we go through celebrating Black women in history and today, their legacies will endure and inspire future generations.

Who are some Black women that inspire you?