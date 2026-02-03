Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Billie Eilish \"Lost Cause\" video
Interscope/UMG/YouTube
Campus Moments That Feel like a Fever Dream

Emily Cain Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
We’ve all had those embarrassing moments on campus that have felt like a complete fever dream. No matter what they are, everyone has experienced one or more of these situations.

Walking into the wrong class

Saoirse Ronan and Beanie Feldstein as Lady Bird and Julie in \
Lady Bird / A24

Walking into the wrong class has to be the most embarrassing and universal experience to live. Sometimes we don’t necessarily realize we’re in the wrong class until it ends, and other times we walk in late to a class that we’re not even a part of. No matter when this happens, it truly humbles us.

Running into Someone after you just spoke about them

college packing tips freshmen?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Zen Chung from Pexels

The way the universe works is very scary. Sometimes when you mention someone’s name to other people, they randomly appear after you spoke about them. This can be very scary because all you’re thinking is, “Did I accidentally manifest their presence?”

The Situationship

Chapter Questions Girls Are Too Afraid To Ask?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels

At least once in our college careers, we will have an awkward situationship phase. This can include leaving their dorm, having other people see you in public with this person, or simply randomly running into them. This part of your college experience will seriously feel unreal.

Randomly seeing your professor

Let’s be honest… it is completely difficult to see our professors outside of campus life. It can be extremely rare, but it isn’t impossible. When you see your professor outside of the classroom, it hits you that they do have their own lives and they do live the way they live.

Accidental tripping or falling

person wearing orange running shoes walking
Photo by Bruno Nascimento from Unsplash

The worst of them all is accidental tripping or falling. Let’s be honest—any time you see someone trip or fall, it’s hard not to laugh. However, when that same situation happens to us, it can be overly embarrassing and hard to play off.

Emily Cain

CAU '28

Emily Michelle Cain is a Sophomore Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Public Relations who attends Clark Atlanta University. Emily is from Prince George’s County, MD, a suburb of Washington, DC. She came to Atlanta to pursue a future career in journalism and media. Emily’s passion for writing began in her 11th grade English class where she was challenged to push her writing to new limits. Due to her teacher's strong belief in her writing potential, she was inspired to give creative writing a try.

In the future Emily plans to be a world renown journalist through sports and entertainment. She plans on having her own television show one day to inspire young Black girls like herself. Growing up Emily discovered a lack of diversity in the world of journalism and media and wants to break the glass ceiling, so others can follow.

Emily is currently a member of NABJ, NCWN, and an editorial writer for Her-Campus CAU. In Emily’s free time she loves going shopping, reading different articles on current events, and making TikToks. Emily believes that you should always prioritize your well being and always live in the moment. Emily’s main goal in life is to inspire people to do what they love.