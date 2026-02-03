Campus Moments That Feel like a Fever Dream

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all had those embarrassing moments on campus that have felt like a complete fever dream. No matter what they are, everyone has experienced one or more of these situations.

Walking into the wrong class

Walking into the wrong class has to be the most embarrassing and universal experience to live. Sometimes we don’t necessarily realize we’re in the wrong class until it ends, and other times we walk in late to a class that we’re not even a part of. No matter when this happens, it truly humbles us.

Running into Someone after you just spoke about them

The way the universe works is very scary. Sometimes when you mention someone’s name to other people, they randomly appear after you spoke about them. This can be very scary because all you’re thinking is, “Did I accidentally manifest their presence?”

The Situationship

At least once in our college careers, we will have an awkward situationship phase. This can include leaving their dorm, having other people see you in public with this person, or simply randomly running into them. This part of your college experience will seriously feel unreal.

Randomly seeing your professor

Let’s be honest… it is completely difficult to see our professors outside of campus life. It can be extremely rare, but it isn’t impossible. When you see your professor outside of the classroom, it hits you that they do have their own lives and they do live the way they live.

Accidental tripping or falling

The worst of them all is accidental tripping or falling. Let’s be honest—any time you see someone trip or fall, it’s hard not to laugh. However, when that same situation happens to us, it can be overly embarrassing and hard to play off.