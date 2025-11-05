Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sign that says \"save our future\"
Photo by Markus Spike from Unsplash
Campus Activism: How Students Can Make Real Change

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
From sit-ins in the 1960s to social media campaigns in 2025, college students have always played a key role in shaping social and political movements. But real change doesn’t happen overnight, it’s built through persistence, organization, and community.

jeronimo bernot F16YG4WLIvk unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Jerónimo Bernot via Unsplash

The first step in effective campus activism is awareness. Educate yourself and others on the issues you care about, whether that’s racial justice, women’s rights, mental health, or environmental protection. Host teach-ins, invite guest speakers, or collaborate with student organizations that share your mission. Knowledge builds credibility, and credibility inspires others to act.

person holding cardboard sign?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by James Eades on Unsplash

Next comes action. Activism can look different for everyone. It might mean organizing a peaceful protest, starting a petition, writing for your school newspaper, or creating an online campaign. What matters most is consistency and collaboration, when students unite around a cause, their collective energy can push administrators and communities to listen.

Original Illustration Created in Canva for Her Campus Media

Another key to sustainable activism is balance. Advocating for change can be emotionally exhausting, so take care of yourself and others. Support your peers, celebrate small wins, and don’t let burnout silence your passion. Remember that real change takes time, every conversation, event, or piece of advocacy contributes to a larger movement.

friends with arms around each other
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Finally, use your voice beyond campus. Connect with local leaders, nonprofits, and government initiatives that align with your cause. What starts as a campus movement can grow into lasting community impact when students take their activism into the real world.

Change doesn’t require perfection, it requires participation. When students realize their power, universities become more than places of learning; they become launchpads for progress.

people sitting in chairs in a classroom viewed from behind
Sam Balye on Unsplash
Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved. Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth. In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.