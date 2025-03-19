Businesswomen like Rihanna Lead the Way in Women’s History Month with Just 13% of The World’s Billionaires being Women

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

The world might not recognize the full name Robin Rihanna Fenty, but the same is not true for the names Rihanna or Fenty. These names have reached household recognition due to the efforts and accomplishments put in by the woman behind the name. Rihanna, the world-renowned Barbadian musician and businesswoman continues leading the way for young girls and women worldwide in this 2025 Women’s History Month. The pop icon rose to fame at 17 years old in 2005 after signing with Def Jam Records and releasing her debut album “Music of the Sun”, with the hit single Pon De Replay. She later built what we can now refer to as her empire. With her brand in the music, fashion, and the cosmetic industry, it is apparent that the term Fenty Empire should be trademarked.

As a 2000s kid, many cheered as the BadGal climbed. Singing with her during her journey to the top. When controversies and tabloids attempted to overshadow the artist’s talents countless remained loyal. One can’t help but wonder if, back then, in her humble beginnings, which many of her supporters relate to, before the countless cheers, did she know or imagine her life and success now.

The importance of innovative women like Robin Rihanna Fenty must be emphasized. It has always been crucial to highlight and embrace the accomplishments of the independent woman. Some might say this is true now more than ever before. With the ever-growing fear of changes surrounding topics such as bodily autonomy, the woman’s voice, and gender identity, all combined with centuries of societal patriarchal structures, and with a sprinkle of vibes from the hit Hulu series “The Handmaids Tale” dangling over our uteruses, I’m sorry, dangling over our heads, things are clear. Anyone that considers themselves a girl’s girl, or in other words, a woman who supports and protects all women would view Rihanna and her story as not only motivation but also as hope.

Now the debate around whether there should or should not be billionaires in today’s economy, (an economy whose wealth inequalities are often compared to that during the French Revolution), this debate will be reserved for another day. There are two grand controlling realities of our world. The first is that billionaires indeed exist, and the second is that we live in a patriarchal society.

For generations, women have been undervalued, stifled, and experienced inequalities. There are roughly 2,781 billionaires worldwide, and they have a combined net worth of $14.2 trillion. Of the 2,781 billionaires, a slight 369 of these individuals are women. These numbers mean that just 13% of the world’s billionaires are women. Over 85% of the world’s wealthiest people are men. A self-made billionaire like Rihanna represents far more than her discography or her company’s nearly $4 billion equity. Robin Rihanna Fenty carries the torch passed down from women like Madam C.J. Walker, Frida Kahlo, Audre Lorde, and the list goes on and on of inspiring progressive women.

Sephora

The patriarchy can be considered the foundation of our current society. Our struggles, pain, and achievements. Their assumptions, manipulation, and bias. These factors in our world are not new. Women do not need to recreate the wheel. Sisters, aunts, mothers, and trailblazers like Madam C.J. Walker, and Rihanna utilized and amended the blueprint. This is not to say that achieving genuine equality regardless of gender will be an easy battle. No, rather, view this as a reminder that there are those who came before us with shared experiences. If given the proper layout a pattern can continue to occur and expand. A pattern where more little girls know the names Fenty, Lorde, Walker, Chisholm, and Wells. A pattern where more names of women are added to the list.