Bring back the Black Sitcoms!

Growing up, I was raised on the best TV shows, and honestly, they don’t make them like that anymore. I’m talking about “Martin,” “Living Single,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”—all the classic Black sitcoms from the ‘90s that made us laugh, taught us lessons, and showed us what Black joy looks like. I’m 22 now, and while I’m out here chasing my dreams, those shows are still my comfort zone. But the truth is, we need them back, updated for 2025. I know streaming makes everything available, but there’s something about seeing yourself in the present, right now. Representation is everything, especially for Black folks.

Let’s start with “Martin.” Martin Lawrence taught me everything I needed to know. “Martin” wasn’t just funny, it was like a blueprint on how to navigate life. From dealing with friends to handling relationships, Martin was that friend we all needed, someone who could make us laugh through any situation. I remember watching Martin and Gina’s relationship, and even though they had their ups and downs, they always showed us what love could look like if you put in the effort. Martin’s goofiness, his loyalty to his friends, the way he kept it real—he was the ultimate role model (even if he got a little wild sometimes). Every episode, he’d drop some gems wrapped in jokes, and as a kid, I was soaking it all in. I feel like those of us who grew up with “Martin” know how to stand up for ourselves, how to be unapologetically us. And that’s something young Black people need to see right now, in our own time.

Then there’s “Living Single,” which taught me about friendship and how to dress super fly. Those ladies were bossy, independent, and had each other’s backs no matter what. Khadijah, Synclaire, Regine, and Maxine? They were like family to me, showing me that friendships are our backbone. Plus, their style was unmatched—every episode was a fashion moment. And I know I’m not the only one who got inspired by those fits. I’m telling you, “Living Single” was like a guide on how to stay true to yourself while living life on your own terms.

These shows weren’t just entertainment. For Black communities, they were places where we saw our lives reflected. They brought us joy, made us feel seen, and gave us a break from the world. That’s why Black sitcoms have always been so important. They represent Black families, Black friendships, Black humor, and Black love. They are cultural staples that make us feel good about ourselves and our communities.

In a world that feels like it’s moving at warp speed, sometimes we need to see ourselves in spaces that are joyful, funny, and familiar. And while we’ve had some modern sitcoms, I miss the realness and heart of those ‘90s shows. I want young Black girls today to have their own versions of Martin and Gina, their own Khadijah and Maxine. We need shows that remind us of who we are, that let us laugh, learn, and love ourselves.