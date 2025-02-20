Bridging Gaps: Why Black History Education Matters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black history is such an integral part of American history. However, for decades, the contributions, struggles, and victories of Black individuals have been underrepresented and oversimplfied in the education system. Very often, Black history is reduced to converstions about slavery and the Civil Rights Movement, not mentioning the vast and influential roles Black Americans played in shaping the nation. Teaching Black history in schools is not just about filling the gaps in history but it is about encouraging cultural awareness, combating misinformation, and promoting a society that is more inclusive.

Beyond slavery and the civil rights movement

Most history classes in school highlight a very narrow perspective of Black American progress, marginalizing the impact Black Americans and their communities had on society. The curriculum in schools call attention to very important figures such as, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, while not mentioning the other Black scientists, politicans, entrepreneurs, and artists who helped shape the country. Many students never learn about these prominent figures, which affects Black students who espically who do not have a true understanding of their history. For example, Dr. Charles Drew, who revolutionized medicine with his phenonmenal work in blood banking and blood transfusions. Having an education that talks about the history of the people that look like you is very beneficial to the future any student can have.

Breaking stereotypes through education

Education plays a significant role in shaping how you students view the world and one another. When students are exposed to diverse histories, they develop a greater understanding for different cultures and perspectives. Learning about the resilience and achievements of the people that make up Black history challenges harmful stereotypes in society. Black students who see themselves reflected in the light of excellence gain a sense of pride and empowerment. Also, this also their peers of other ehnicity benefit from exposure to history that differ from their own, helping to break racial biases and prejudicies. When history is taught inclusively, it fosters a sense of shared humanity rather than division. A lot of racial biases and prejudices are taught and the younger we address them the sooner we might see an education curriculum that reflects unity.

Why black history belongs in every classroom

Acknowledging Black history is key to understanding present-day social issues. The racial wealth gap, disparities in education and healthcare in Black communities, and ongoing struggles within society did not root in isoloation. These social issues are deeply rooted in the historical injustices that Black people faced. Teaching Black history allows students to connect past and present issues, giving them the tools to analyze systemic inequailties critically. For example, many students are unaware of the term of redlining, a discriminatory housing policy that prevented Black families from buying homes in certain neighborhoods, leading to the generational wealth disparities that prevail today. Another prominent issue that can be address is mass inacarceration become more meaningful when students understand the criminalization of Black communities. When students learn about these historical patterns, they become better well versed and they are able to engage in meaningful conversations about social justice and equity in America.

Navigating Obstacles: Addressing the lack of resource and Training

Despite the clear benefits, teaching Black history in schools faces resistance from society. Some argue that the topicof racism and historical oppresion are too controversial or political for classrooms. However, teaching any history should not be about comfort—it should be about the truth. Avoiding difficult topics does can do a disseervice to students, depriving them of a well-rounded education and a fair chance in society. On the flip side, many schools in Black communities lack the resources and training needed to teach Black history effectively. Teachers face many obstacles when it comes to teaching Black history, such as not feeling equipped to cover the subject properly, lacking access to diverse learning materials, and the adminstrative support. Addressing these challenges requires a commitment from school boards, policymakers, and educators to integrate Black histort into the broader curriculum rather than just confining it to Black History Month.

a Call to Action: Why black history should not be optional

Black history is a very essential part of the American story. By incorporating it into everyday education, schools will provide students with a deeper understanding of history. This is not only beneficial to all students because it promotes cultural awareness and critical thinking, but for Black students they receive representation. Every student deserves to learn about the full history of their country—not just selected parts of it. Educators, parents, and community leaders must advocate for a more inclusive curriculum that does justice to Black history so that we can actually see a change. When society acknowledges its past is better prepared to curate a more just and equitable future. The responsiblity lies with everyone to ensure that Black history is not just an optional lesson but a fundamental part of how we teach American history. This is something that every student should have to better integrated into society.