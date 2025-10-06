Boo-tiful: Creative Halloween Looks to Rock this Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is finally here, and you know what that means… Halloween! Halloween weekend in college is always fun to take part in, dressing up, the parties, and the fun activities. Recently, I have been faced with a dilemma: finding Halloween costumes for Black girls. I have taken the time to research and find the best Halloween costumes for Black girls, so you don’t have to worry about repeating past costume ideas. Here is my guide for Halloween costumes for all my Black girls, so you can be the star of the show this Halloween.

Dorothy

Scott Yamano/NETFLIX © 2020

Dorothy is a cute costume idea, especially for anyone who is a fan of The Wizard of Oz. Put your hair into two braids and find a blue corset with a matching skirt. If you’re able to find a pre-made Dorothy costume, then buy that instead. Then find a red headband and matching red shoes or kitten heels. If you can find a basket, that can complete your whole look.

Velma

Velma is also an easy last-minute costume you can put together. Find an orange top and a red skirt. Then tie it together with some glasses, and you’ve got yourself a cute Halloween costume. Extra points if you have a bob.

Raven

Raven from Teen Titans is a great costume idea for Black girls as well. Raven is going to take a bit of planning since she has specific pieces to her outfit. Get a purple cape, black bodysuit, and some black boots for the base of the costume. You can stop here, or you can also get her gold and red ruby belt and a red gemstone to put in the middle of your forehead. Use lash glue to stick it on to complete your Raven Halloween costume.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is a great costume for all my girls with red hair. Find a cute red wig and a green top and bottoms. Green vines around your arms and legs will also add to your costume. To go the extra mile, you can get green eye contacts to bring the costume together.

Kim Possible and Shego

Kim Possible and Shego is a great costume to do with a friend this Halloween. Kim is an easy costume to put together with items you already have in your wardrobe. If you want to be Shego, you would need to plan ahead and order the costume or make it yourself. Shego and Kim Possible is a great costume for you and your bestie this Halloween.

Clawdeen

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Clawdeen is a common costume for Black girls to do, but any time I’ve seen a girl dress up as Clawdeen, it always looks amazing on them. For Clawdeen, you can usually find pieces of the costume, but I would recommend finding a pre-made costume.

Catwoman

Catwoman is a simple costume you can put together if you don’t have one. Just find all black and some cat ears, and you’ve got yourself a Catwoman costume. You can also draw some whiskers on your face to add to the look.

These are my recommended Halloween costumes for my Black girls who are looking for cute costumes this Halloween. Hope you get some inspiration for this Halloween!