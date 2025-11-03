Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hand holding cell phone with social media apps open
Photo by Tracy Le Blanc from Pexels
Board Goals: How to Curate a Pinterest Feed You’ll Actually Use

Pinterest is one of my favorite apps to use when I am in need of inspiration or looking to create new ideas through a mood board. Pinterest was one of the first social media apps I started using when I was younger, which sounds crazy, but this app helped me tap into my creative side. I loved the countless boards that you could create and the idea of pinning something that may relate to one of your boards. Currently, I have about 20 boards that I actively use, and I will be sharing my best tips and tricks so you can create your dream Pinterest boards and feeds.

Regulating Feed

When setting up your Pinterest, you want to make sure your feed matches your interests. Before creating your boards, you should start searching for things you are interested in first. You do not have to pin them just yet, but you can like them and consistently click on pins that relate to what you are interested in. Over time, Pinterest will pick up on things that you look up through the app and start regulating those topics through your feed when you first open the app. When I open my Pinterest, the feed matches my exact vibe and vision for myself and my future.

Creating Boards

Once your feed is regulated, you can now start creating your Pinterest boards. Your board is specifically catered to you, so take your time and enjoy the process. Upon making your board, I enjoy finding cover images that match what I want the board to represent. One of my favorite boards that I have created is my college vision board. I had different subcategories that represented each college I had hopes of going to. Under each subcategory, I saved pins that gave off the vibe of that specific school. This board made me excited for college and helped me choose which college I saw myself in. Another one of my favorite boards is my outfit inspiration board. Anytime I am having a fashion emergency and cannot seem to put together an outfit, the first place I look is Pinterest. I have different outfits saved for specific seasons. I try not to copy the outfits exactly but instead curate them to make them fit my style.

Organization

Organizing your Pinterest is important so you can fully utilize the app. When I first started using the app, many of my pins were unorganized or were not saved under the correct board. Every once in a while, when you get the chance, take some time to go through your boards to make them up to date and keep them as organized as possible. Also, go back through your Pinterest and delete any boards that may not be as active as your other ones.

Turn Inspiration into Action

Pinterest is an amazing tool to use if you love envisioning your future or creating fun mood boards curated for you. Creating these boards will motivate you toward your goals, help you create, plan, and grow. Now go ahead and take some time for yourself to build your dream life one pin at a time.

