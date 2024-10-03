Blast from the Past: Tv Shows that you might’ve forgotten About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Hey HerCampus Hotties! If you are struggling to find something to binge-watch, especially shows with twenty or more episodes a season, we’ve got you covered. If you’re like me, then you love a good teen, supernatural, or singing type of show. Even though many have come out recently, none compare to our past bangers. In this article, I will discuss some of my favorites, and you can watch them all on HBO Max.

Pretty Little Liars

Let’s start with my favorite show of all time, Pretty Little Liars, a teen drama based in a small town called Rosewood. People often complain about how confusing the show is. Let me break it down for you. Best Friends, Hanna, Spencer, Emily, and Aria, lives are changed once their group leader Alison goes missing. A year after Alison is gone, the girls get texts telling their secrets from a mysterious person who goes by A. Their immediate thought was Alison because she was the only one who knew each of their secrets. Later on, the police find her body and the girls keep receiving these texts so who could it be? Throughout the show, they are asked to do dangerous tasks and if they don’t complete them, then their secrets will be exposed by A. The girls get together to try and find out who A is while also figuring out what happened to their friend Alison. Who could it be and where could she be?

The Vampire Diaries

To my next favorite show, The Vampire Diaries. If you’re into supernatural shows you are going to love this one. Young Elena Gilbert’s life was changed when she survived the accident that killed her parents in a town called Mystic Falls. Suddenly a new guy Stefan comes into her life and she falls in love. However, she doesn’t know the secrets that come with him. Everything went well until Damon, Stefan’s brother, started causing trouble. This leads Elena to find out that everything she believed in was real. Witches, werewolves, and most importantly Stefan and Damon were vampires. Throughout the show, the brothers devote their lives to protecting Elena and her friends when they receive multiple threats.

Gossip Girl

Hey Upper East Siders! Lastly, let’s talk about Gossip Girl, a teen drama in Manhattan, New York. The show focuses on the richest teens in New York and their high school drama. Serena and Blair are the most popular girls at school. All the boys want them and most girls want to be them. As best friends with Nate and Chuck, all their lives are changed when a blogger starts revealing their secrets. Going by the name of Gossip Girl this girl sure did tell all their gossip. Anything that went on in their lives, family drama, teen drama, relationship problems, and more. She also had minions following them around and reporting it back to her. Throughout the show, the teens try to figure out who the Gossip girl could be and why she was doing this. You’ll be shocked to find out her reveal at the end.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

I hope you hotties enjoyed it! I know we all love the new shows like Stranger Things, Outer Banks, and Bridgerton, but we can’t forget about the old ones. With five or more seasons and more than ten episodes per season, these shows walked so the newer ones could run. If you haven’t done so go binge watch and if you have already it’s time for your fourth rewatch. See you hotties next time…xoxo Journei Moore!