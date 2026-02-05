Black History Month: Black Power

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Black student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), Black History Month holds especially deep significance for me. Every February, our campus comes alive with events and celebrations that not only honor the achievements, contributions, and rich cultural heritage of Black people throughout history but also connect us to a legacy of excellence and resilience. Black History Month’s origins trace back to 1926, when Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History established “Negro History Week” to highlight the often-overlooked role of Black Americans in shaping society. The expansion to a month-long celebration in 1976 was a recognition of how vital these stories are—not just for the world, but for students like me—living and learning in institutions built by and for Black communities.

Black History Month serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs experienced by generations of Black individuals. It offers an opportunity to honor the resilience and ingenuity that have defined Black communities worldwide. From the fight against slavery and segregation to ongoing battles for civil rights and social justice, Black history is a testament to the enduring spirit of a people who have continually overcome adversity. The month is marked by a focus on prominent figures who have left indelible marks on history. Leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X, and Nelson Mandela are celebrated for their activism and courage. However, Black History Month also shines a light on lesser-known individuals: scientists like George Washington Carver, writers like Maya Angelou, athletes like Jackie Robinson, and countless others whose stories have shaped the world.

Beyond honoring individuals, Black History Month is a time to recognize the cultural contributions of Black communities in art, music, literature, and cuisine. Jazz, blues, hip-hop, and other genres have not only influenced the global music scene but have also provided a soundtrack to the struggle for equality. Literature—from the Harlem Renaissance to contemporary voices—has offered powerful narratives of identity, hope, and resistance. Educational institutions, museums, and organizations use Black History Month as a platform to promote understanding and challenge stereotypes. Through lectures, exhibits, and community events, people of all backgrounds are encouraged to learn about the complexities of Black history and its relevance to modern society.

Black History Month is not just a commemoration of the past; it is a call to action for the future. It inspires ongoing efforts to address systemic racism, promote diversity and inclusion, and ensure that the full scope of Black history is integrated into the broader narrative of human history. By reflecting on the past and celebrating progress, society can move toward a more just and equitable future.

In essence, Black History Month is a vital observance that fosters appreciation, understanding, and unity. It is a time to honor the legacy of those who came before us and to empower future generations to continue the journey toward equality and justice for all.