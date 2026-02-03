Black Historical Places In Atlanta

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February marks the beginning of Black History Month, a time to reflect on the many contributions African Americans have made. Atlanta has always been a mecca for Black creativity. If you are ever in the city, you should visit these historical attractions that highlight Black excellence.

National CENTER for civil and human rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum that highlights the Civil Rights Movement. As you go through the exhibit, you can experience an immersive lunch counter, interactive displays of pioneers of the movement, and exhibits featuring Black music, art, and fashion. There is so much culture to soak in during this tour. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and tickets for adults range from $26–$28, depending on whether you purchase them online or at the museum. The address is 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, just steps away from the Georgia Aquarium. Book your visit today!

The Madam CJ Walker Museum

Madam C.J. Walker was the first Black female self-made millionaire. Born in 1867, Walker was the first in her family to be born free following the end of slavery. Despite all the odds against her, she achieved this tremendous feat by creating hair care products for Black women. The museum contains original early hair care tools and irons and is housed in the original building that once served as Walker’s beauty salon. This is a great way to pay homage to Madam C.J. Walker and her accomplishments. Admission is $7, and the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. (closing at 3 p.m. on weekends). You can locate this attraction at 54 Hilliard Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312.

Birth home of Martin luther King Jr

You cannot talk about Black History Month without mentioning Dr. King. Martin Luther King Jr. paved the way for the Civil Rights Movement. He was one of the first leaders to peacefully stand up for African Americans and ensure their voices were heard. From marches to speeches, he worked tirelessly to promote equality in America. He was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. After his death in 1968, his home was restored as a historic museum. The tour is free of charge and lasts approximately 30 minutes. Unfortunately, tours have been paused until June 2026 due to extensive rehabilitation of the home. However, visitors can still drive by and view the exterior of the house, which is located at 501 Auburn Avenue.

Black history is not limited to the month of February. These historical landmarks can be visited year-round. It is important to educate yourself on the history of people who have contributed so much to the greatness of America. Atlanta is full of Black culture, and this list highlights just a few notable places. Happy Black History Month! Remember, Black history is American history.