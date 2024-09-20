The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever found yourself confused about how to prioritize your health? We’re here to share some black-owned brands that can supply you with the nutrients and benefits externally and internally

Black health comes with many products!

Oui the people

Oui the People is a brand of Black woman owned products which prioritizes the health of one’s skin. Transitioning into the fall weather it’s important that we keep our routines together.



Some products Oui the People include:

Shave & Cleanse Duo Sets

Body Wash

Body Serum

Hydrating Body Gloss

Sacred botanica

Sacred Botanica is a brand of Black-owned supplements that solely focuses on the holistic and herbal properties. Founded by Karen Rose, she trained in western herbal medicine, where she created a safe and open space of health and healing products. It’s very important that we invest into our community with those who are strongly advocating the importance of Black health.

Some products Sacred Botanica include:

Spiritual Herbal Teas

Books

Candles

Baths

Magical Oils

Aura Sprays

Sequence multivitamins

Sequence Multivitamins is a Black-owned supplement brand founded by Donnie Hughes, focusing on high-quality, scientifically formulated multivitamins. Dr. Greg Hall is a physician behind the formula of the sequence of multivitamins. He was a primary care physician who practiced in Cleveland, Ohio for over 30 years. His extensive research in the diverse racial and ethnic groups led to the development a multivitamin designed to help supplement our specific nutritional needs. Sequence multivitamins are not just another multivitamin made by a black-owned company. The formulation is uniquely different from all other multivitamins. Sequence multivitamins address the research-confirmed vitamin and mineral deficiencies seen in countless clinical studies. By recognizing our unique supplement needs, including more vitamin D, C, and certain minerals, and recognizing the potential harm that other vitamins may pose, like vitamin E, She established a multivitamin that helped serve our community.

Body COMPLETE rx

Body Complete Rx is a Black-owned supplement brand founded by Dr. Ruby Lathon. Dr. Lathon is a certified holistic nutritionist and advocate for plant-based nutrition. Dr. Lathon inspires with a powerful story of recovering from thyroid cancer through alternative treatment focused on a whole food, plant-based diet. In addition to teaching others about the benefits and power of plant-based nutrition, Dr. Lathon motivates others to take charge of their health and provides tools for living healthy, disease-free, and above our daily routines to experience the peace and joy of life’s journey. She served as a nutrition policy manager and lobbyist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine where she led a national initiative to improve child nutrition and prevent chronic disease through an emphasis on plant-based options in the national school lunch program.

Some products of Body Complete Rx include:

Weight Management

Protein

Multivitamins

Pre-workout

Skincare

Problk health

Problk Health is the number one black doctor-owned vitamin company for men and women. Problk Health was started as part of a couple’s passion to support and give back to the black community. An interesting fact about the couple who founded Problk Health are both historically black university or college graduates, graduating from both Howard University College of Medicine and Morehouse Graduate. The brand’s definition of health is the condition of being sound in body, mind, or spirit. The brand is very passionate about the health of individuals and the overall health of the black community. The goal is to purposefully contribute 50% of their net profits to nonprofit organizations and initiative steps focused on supporting and approving various aspects of health and healing within the black community. They are located in Atlanta, Georgia assisting the Black community. They have many supplements to choose from, and you choose from the benefits that you want, some of the benefits may include sleep, immunity, good health, energy, detox, beauty, weight management, and mood. They also provide vitamins for all women, men, and kids.