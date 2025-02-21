The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black hair care is more than just a business it’s a billion dollar industry deeply rooted in culture, identity, and self expression. However, for years non Black owned companies have exploited Black consumers without truly comprehending the intricacies of Black hair. Black celebrities are entering the beauty space, launching hair care brands that prioritize authenticity, natural ingredients, and tangible results.

1. Pattern beauty by tracee ellis ross

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty, launched in 2019, revolutionized the market for natural hair. Designed specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair, Pattern Beauty offers hydration focused products tailored to the needs of Type 3 and 4 curls.

What sets Pattern Beauty apart is its commitment to providing rich, nourishing formulas packed with shea butter, jojoba oil, and other ingredients that enhance moisture retention. The brand’s thoughtfully designed styling tools, including detangling combs and shower brushes, cater to the unique needs of Black hair but fall short, Pattern Beauty was created with us in mind, and it shows in every product and service.

2. TPH by Taraji p. Henson

Taraji P. Henson’s TPH by Taraji, launched in 2020, embodies her fierce confidence and caters to all hair types. However, it shines in scalp care, an often overlooked aspect of Black hair care routines.

TPH by Taraji offers a comprehensive range of products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and scalp treatments. The brand’s commitment to providing high quality, effective products is evident in its dedication to using natural ingredients and ensuring that each product meets the highest standards. TPH by Taraji is a testament to the power of Black celebrity ownership in the beauty industry, offering a range of products that cater to the diverse needs of Black hair.

Why is it important? Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp. Products like the Master Cleanse Scalp Wash, infused with witch hazel, eucalyptus oil, and tea tree oil, help maintain scalp refreshment and prevent buildup. The line also offers deep conditioners and styling gels that provide versatility without compromising hair health. If you’re seeking scalp focused products that actually work, TPH is worth investing in.

3. Flawless by gabrielle union

Gabrielle Union’s hair journey resonates with many Black women…years of relaxers, heat damage, and finally, the transition to natural hair. Flawless by Gabrielle Union encapsulates that journey, providing a range of products tailored for both natural and relaxed hair textures.

The standout products are the Hydrating Co-Wash and Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment. Infused with Brazilian bacuri butter, moringa oil, and castor oil, these products prioritize moisture and damage repair. What sets the brand apart is its affordability, demonstrating that quality hair care doesn’t have to be expensive.

4. Sienna naturals by issa rae

When Issa Rae collaborated with Sienna Naturals, it was evident that this wasn’t just another celebrity endorsement. The brand, originally founded by Hannah Diop, is rooted in clean, sustainable beauty and focuses on holistic hair health.

Sienna Naturals stands out for its commitment to clean beauty without compromising performance. It avoids sulfates, silicones, and harsh chemicals, making it a favorite among those seeking natural hair products. The Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner is particularly noteworthy for its ability to hydrate curls without weighing them down.

For those who prioritize ingredient transparency as much as results, Sienna Naturals is an exceptional choice.