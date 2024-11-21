Black Friday 2024: Where To Shop For The Best Deals

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s officially holiday shopping season and as we all know the biggest shopping day of the year is right around the corner. That’s right Black Friday 2024 is here and there are a lot of deals happening for you. This year, people can look forward to huge deals and you may be able to catch some early. Let’s take a look into what some retailers have to offer.

Walmart

We all know Walmart is the place where most people shop for all things necessary. This Black Friday, they’re offering deals starting at 40% off for household items, toys, and decorations. Walmart is also offering 35% off for tech, beauty, and wrangler products. If you’re a Walmart + member, you will also have early access to deals starting on November 25th. Online deals start at 5 pm eastern time on the 25th through December 1st. In-store deals will be on November 29th at 6 am local time.

Bath and Body Works

As we know and adore Bath and Body Works numerous candles, lotions, and fragrances, Black Friday is one to remember. That’s right. Bath & Body Works is doing a buy three get one free deal on all full-size body, skin, and hair care products. Be sure to also check them out the first weekend in December as the 3 wick candles will be on sale for the annual candle day.

Amazon

Amazon is another big Internet hub for all things retail so it’s only right to have a Black Friday week. From November 21st to November 29th, there will be exclusive deals on Amazon items. Some of those items include Kindles, ring door cameras, and fire sticks. And if you are a prime member, you are granted early access but be sure to look quickly as there are limited-time deals.

Macy’s

Macy’s is a go-to when holiday shopping. This year they are also allowing early access to shop some of their best deals if you’re a star reward member. You can get up to 65% off on coats. Macy’s ensures there are deals for every budget range so you’ll tend to see items range from $10 and under to $100 and under. Macy’s is also doing a ‘Parade of deals’ happening now until November 28th.

Target

Like Walmart, Target is offering huge BOGO deals. Some items include $130 Beats pills, $40 air fryers, and $150 40” Roku TVs. These deals have been available since November 3rd and Target is continuously unwrapping deals each day. Target is also offering a holiday price match. That’s right. If you purchase an item between November 7th and December 24th, you’re guaranteed a lower price on the item purchased if the cost drops.

As Black Friday is a week and some change away, let’s start preparing your shopping list/cart as we take advantage of all the deals offered by these retailers. From catching deals on iPads and high-end fragrances to getting ready for the holidays with decor and clothing, the savings are too big to ignore. So let’s Act fast as these offers are time-sensitive, and the top picks are likely to sell out quickly. Enjoy your shopping and happy holidays!