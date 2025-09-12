Black Female Authors to Read in This Political Climate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young Black woman navigating today’s political climate, I often find myself turning to literature for guidance, clarity, and strength. The voices of Black female authors have always been a source of both empowerment and healing. They remind me that storytelling is not only about survival but also about reclaiming identity and shaping the future. In times when rights are questioned, education is attacked, and social justice is debated, reading Black women’s work is a form of resistance, love, and self-preservation.

One of my favorite authors of all time is Toni Morrison. Her novels like Beloved and Song of Solomon speak to the complexities of Black history, family, and freedom in ways that feel timeless yet deeply urgent. Morrison doesn’t just tell stories, she demands that we confront the truth of America and its relationship with Black people, while also celebrating the beauty of Black life. Alongside Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God offers a powerful narrative of a Black woman’s journey toward independence and self-realization. Hurston’s unapologetic exploration of love, autonomy, and resilience continues to resonate with readers today.

In this same spirit, bell hooks’ work is essential. Her writings on feminism, race, and love create a blueprint for understanding how oppression works and how communities can heal. Books like Ain’t I a Woman? and All About Love invite us to imagine a more inclusive and compassionate world. Similarly, Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism calls out the gaps in mainstream feminism by centering the needs of Black women and marginalized communities. Kendall’s arguments feel especially relevant now, as conversations about gender and equality often erase those most impacted by systemic injustice.

For those who love generational storytelling, Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing is a masterpiece that traces the legacy of slavery through two family lines, one in Ghana, the other in America. Reading Homegoing is a reminder of how history echoes into the present, shaping the struggles and triumphs of Black communities today. Jasmine Mans’ Black Girl, Call Home brings a modern poetic lens to issues of identity, love, and family, while her work as a performer shows how literature can move beyond the page.

Even beyond fiction and poetry, Black women are sharing their voices in memoir and nonfiction that carry just as much power. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Lovely One is a moving reflection on her life and career, giving readers a glimpse into the journey of the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sunny Hostin’s Black Women Will Save the World feels like both a celebration and a call to action, honoring the everyday brilliance and leadership of Black women in politics, culture, and community.

Reading these authors isn’t just about appreciating their craft, it’s about grounding ourselves in truth and hope. Their stories and ideas provide a roadmap for how to navigate uncertainty with courage and clarity. In this political climate, when it feels easy to lose faith, Black female authors remind me that we’ve been here before, that we’ve survived, and that we will continue to rise.