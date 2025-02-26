Black Brilliance: Inventions That Changed the World

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

What would we do without these brilliant inventions?

Throughout history, African Americans have made groundbreaking contributions to society, often without receiving the recognition they deserve. From everyday conveniences to life-saving innovations, Black inventors and pioneers have shaped the world in countless ways. Here are some key things that wouldn’t exist without African Americans:

1. The Traffic Light

Garrett Morgan, an African American inventor, revolutionized road safety by developing the three-position traffic light in 1923. Before his invention, traffic signals had only two settings: stop and go. Morgan introduced the yellow light as a way to give drivers time to slow down before the signal changed. His creation significantly reduced accidents and set the foundation for modern traffic systems worldwide.

2. The Modern Refrigerator

Frederick McKinley Jones co-invented the refrigerated truck, which transformed food transportation and preservation. Before his invention, perishable goods like meat, dairy, and produce couldn’t be transported over long distances without spoiling. His portable refrigeration system allowed food and medical supplies to be shipped safely, improving food security and global trade. Today’s grocery stores, medical supply chains, and food industries all owe a great deal to his work.

3. The Blood Bank

Dr. Charles Drew pioneered the method of blood plasma preservation, laying the foundation for modern blood banks. During World War II, his innovative methods of storing blood helped save thousands of lives on the battlefield. He also advocated against racial segregation in blood donation, highlighting that blood is universal regardless of race. His efforts continue to impact medical procedures and emergency care worldwide.

4. The Gas Mask

Garrett Morgan also developed an early version of the gas mask in 1914, originally used by firefighters to prevent smoke inhalation. When World War I broke out, the military adapted his design to protect soldiers from toxic gases on the battlefield. His invention has since evolved into the modern gas masks used in industrial safety and defense worldwide.

5. The Super Soaker

The popular water toy was invented by Lonnie Johnson, a NASA engineer. While working on an energy project, Johnson accidentally discovered a mechanism that could shoot pressurized water with great force. This led to the creation of the Super Soaker, which became one of the best-selling toys of all time. His success in toy design also helped fund his work in renewable energy and advanced engineering.

6. The Automatic Elevator Doors

Alexander Miles improved elevator safety by patenting automatic doors in 1887. Before his invention, elevator doors had to be manually opened and closed, which often resulted in accidents. His design ensured that elevator doors opened and closed automatically, preventing falls and injuries. Today’s modern elevators still incorporate elements of his innovative system.

7. The Home Security System

Marie Van Brittan Brown co-invented the first home security system in 1966. Concerned about rising crime rates in her neighborhood, she developed a system that used cameras, microphones, and a two-way communication device to monitor visitors at the door. Her invention laid the groundwork for modern security systems, including video doorbells and surveillance cameras used worldwide.

8. The Electric Lamp Bulb Improvements

While Thomas Edison is credited with the invention of the light bulb, Lewis Latimer, an African American inventor, played a crucial role in making it practical and affordable. He developed a longer-lasting carbon filament, which extended the lifespan of light bulbs and reduced costs. His work made electric lighting accessible to more people and revolutionized the way we illuminate our homes and cities.

“We create our future by well improving present opportunities, however few and small they are.” Lewis Latimer

9. The First Synthesizer

Robert Moog is often credited with the synthesizer, but African American engineer and musician Dr. James West played a crucial role in developing the electric microphone, which is essential in music production and recording technology. His work has been integral to the advancement of sound recording, influencing everything from phone communication to live concerts and digital music.

10. The Ironing Board

Sarah Boone, an African American woman, improved the design of the ironing board, making it more effective for pressing garments. Her 1892 patent introduced a more streamlined and collapsible design, which allowed for easier use in homes. Her contributions helped shape modern laundry care, making ironing more efficient and accessible.

11. The Hairbrush and Beauty Industry Advancements

Lyda Newman invented an improved hairbrush design in 1898, helping to revolutionize hair care. Additionally, Madam C.J. Walker became the first self-made female millionaire by developing a line of hair care products tailored to Black women. Her entrepreneurship paved the way for the modern beauty industry, inspiring generations of beauty moguls and self-care brands.

12. The Color PC Monitor and Computer Technology

Mark Dean, a computer scientist and engineer, co-invented the color PC monitor and played a key role in developing the first IBM personal computer. His technological advancements led to the creation of modern computing as we know it, making personal computers more efficient and visually dynamic.

13. Peanut-Based Innovations

George Washington Carver developed over 300 products from peanuts, including dyes, plastics, and fuel alternatives. While he didn’t invent peanut butter, his research transformed agricultural sustainability. His contributions helped farmers adopt crop rotation methods that improved soil quality and food production.

14. The Ice Cream Scoop

Alfred L. Cralle invented the ice cream scoop in 1897, making it easier to serve ice cream without it sticking to the spoon. His innovative design, which remains largely unchanged, continues to be used in ice cream parlors and households worldwide.

15. Jazz, Blues, and Hip-Hop

African Americans have had an immeasurable impact on music, pioneering genres like jazz, blues, gospel, rock and roll, and hip-hop. These genres have shaped global culture, influencing everything from fashion and language to dance and politics. The rhythms and storytelling in these genres continue to inspire artists across the world.

Conclusion

The contributions of African Americans are deeply embedded in everyday life, yet many of these inventors and pioneers remain unsung heroes. Recognizing their achievements not only honors their legacy but also inspires future generations to innovate and create.