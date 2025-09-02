Best Makeup Products to Add to Your Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to finding good makeup, it can take someone years to find the best products. You have to figure out: “Does it work well with my skin?”, “Is this a good formula?”, and “Does this last long?” Here at Her Campus-CAU, we are here for the girls and never gatekeeping anything. So here are 5 of the best makeup products you need to add to your routine:

E.l.f. Power Grip Primer

This primer helps your makeup stick to your face without any peeling. So perfect right after skincare prep!

Retail Price: $9.99

O/S Setting Spray

One/Size “O/S” Setting Spray by Patrick Starrr will have your face SET to the Gods. O/S setting spray can be looked at as “hairspray” for your face.

Retail: $34 | Travel Size: $18

Fenty Foundation Stick

If you’re a beginner or someone who wants to wear limited makeup but still wants that medium coverage look, the Fenty Foundation Stick is just for you! This lightweight, easy-blending foundation stick will have you absolutely obsessed! If you’re a beginner in makeup, it is so easy to blend since it MELTS into your skin!

Retail: $37

Sephora

Maybelline Fit Me Powder

Tired of spending over $20 on a powder? WELL NOW YOU DON’T HAVE TO! This pressed powder will have your face BLURRED OUT! This powder gives you a complete filter effect!

Retail: $11.99

Courtesy

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

How could we make this list without including the absolute BEST? This concealer conceals anything you can think of. This lightweight concealer will give you the best bright under-eye you can imagine. There are several shades to choose from so you’re able to find your perfect match.

Retail: $34 | On Sale Now: $27

Sephora

Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo

Did you say pigment? Oh, you must’ve been talking about Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo! This amazing blush duo comes in a variety of colors that are all very pigmented!

Retail: $20 | On Sale: $16.50