Best Makeup Products to Add to Your Routine

When it comes to finding good makeup, it can take someone years to find the best products. You have to figure out: “Does it work well with my skin?”, “Is this a good formula?”, and “Does this last long?” Here at Her Campus-CAU, we are here for the girls and never gatekeeping anything. So here are 5 of the best makeup products you need to add to your routine:
E.l.f. Power Grip Primer
This primer helps your makeup stick to your face without any peeling. So perfect right after skincare prep!
Retail Price: $9.99
O/S Setting Spray
One/Size “O/S” Setting Spray by Patrick Starrr will have your face SET to the Gods. O/S setting spray can be looked at as “hairspray” for your face.
Retail: $34 | Travel Size: $18
Fenty Foundation Stick
If you’re a beginner or someone who wants to wear limited makeup but still wants that medium coverage look, the Fenty Foundation Stick is just for you! This lightweight, easy-blending foundation stick will have you absolutely obsessed! If you’re a beginner in makeup, it is so easy to blend since it MELTS into your skin!
Retail: $37
Maybelline Fit Me Powder
Tired of spending over $20 on a powder? WELL NOW YOU DON’T HAVE TO! This pressed powder will have your face BLURRED OUT! This powder gives you a complete filter effect!
Retail: $11.99
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
How could we make this list without including the absolute BEST? This concealer conceals anything you can think of. This lightweight concealer will give you the best bright under-eye you can imagine. There are several shades to choose from so you’re able to find your perfect match.
Retail: $34 | On Sale Now: $27
Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo
Did you say pigment? Oh, you must’ve been talking about Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo! This amazing blush duo comes in a variety of colors that are all very pigmented!
Retail: $20 | On Sale: $16.50