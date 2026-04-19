Before the Caps Fly: Why Time with Your Friends Matters Most Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something surreal about the final weeks of college. One minute you’re stressing over assignments, and the next, you’re realizing how few “normal” days you have left. The routines you once complained about suddenly feel comforting, and the people who made campus feel like home are about to scatter in different directions. In the middle of all the graduation prep, job applications, and “what’s next?” conversations, one thing becomes clear: this is the time to be present with your friends.

College friendships are different. They’re built in late-night talks, shared meals, spontaneous plans, and the kind of everyday moments that don’t seem important until you realize they’re about to end. These friendships have seen you grow, struggle, celebrate, and evolve into who you are today. That’s why, right now, spending intentional time together matters more than ever.

It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. In fact, it’s often the simplest moments that stay with you the longest. Movie nights in your apartment, quick runs to your favorite food spot, sitting outside talking for hours about everything and nothing—these are the memories that will replay in your mind long after graduation. The beauty of this time is that you don’t need a big plan. You just need to show up.

There’s also something powerful about acknowledging that things are changing. Conversations start to feel deeper. You find yourselves talking about dreams, fears, and the unknown future in a more honest way. It can feel exciting, but also a little heavy. Spending time together helps ground those emotions. It reminds you that even though life is shifting, the connections you’ve built are real and lasting.

Social media will make it seem like everyone is having these picture-perfect “last college moments,” but don’t get caught up in trying to curate the perfect experience. Focus on what feels genuine to you and your friends. Take pictures, yes, but don’t let them replace actually being in the moment. Some of the best memories won’t even make it to your camera roll.

It’s also okay to feel a mix of emotions during this time. You can be excited about graduating and still feel sad about leaving your friends. Those feelings can exist at the same time. Spending time together helps you process that in a way that feels natural. Whether it’s laughing until you cry or having those quiet, sentimental moments, it all matters.

As graduation approaches, life will start to move quickly. People will be packing, traveling, starting new jobs, or heading back home. That’s why now is the time to be intentional. Send the text. Make the plan. Say yes to hanging out, even if you’re tired. These are the last few chances to exist in the same place, at the same time, with the people who made your college experience what it was.

Because one day, you’ll look back and realize it was never just about the classes, the campus, or even the degree. It was about the people you shared it all with.

So before the caps fly and everything changes, hold onto this time. Be present. Laugh a little louder. Stay a little longer. These moments are fleeting, but the memories you create now will last far beyond graduation.