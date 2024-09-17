Beauty Advice to Last Through it All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Everyone is excited to be back on campus whether they’re new to it or returning. Fall semester is the semester that starts the year and for the majority of the semester, the heat is no joke. We’re ladies so of course we want to maintain our upkeep, which can become a challenge when it’s hot outside and the heat index is consistently rising. We are here to give you some advice on how to keep your beauty in check amid hot weather and outside functions.

Skin

While being in the Sun does have its benefits, it could be harming your skin more than you know if you’re not taking the proper precautions. Being in the sun without protection can cause early aging, skin cancer, etc. That’s why it’s important to layer your skin with moisturizer and sunscreen. To make your skin extra moisturized, you could go in with a lotion/body butter, body oil, or gel and sunscreen. Layering your skin with the product will provide long-lasting moisture, prevent dry skin, and even give you a sexy glow! With sunscreen, you want to make sure you are reapplying every two hours. A lot of people don’t know how much sunscreen to add to their face so here’s a tip: you want to add two full fingers worth of sunscreen. You could take your middle and index fingers as a guideline. If you’re wearing makeup there’s spray sunscreen and sunscreen bars that could go over your makeup without smudging it. Always check the heat index in your area so you could know what SPF (Sun Protection Factor) to go for.

Makeup

Sweat is almost inevitable and could be a nightmare if you’re wearing makeup. There could be some ways to avoid this and fix your makeup if it has already been smudged by heat or sweat. While doing your makeup, it’s crucial to know the difference between setting spray and finishing spray. Setting spray is the spray you use after the powders such as pressed powder and setting powder, to help all your makeup melt and come together. Finishing spray is the spray that sets your makeup into place, making sure that it stays put. Award-winning musician Tems’ makeup artist uses two setting sprays and a finishing spray on her to make sure her makeup doesn’t sweat off during a performance.

If your makeup does end up being effected by sweat, you could use a pressed powder to touch up the effected areas. If your skin is more on the oily side, you could use blotting papers to suck up the oils from your skin. If you do feel a sweat coming on and you just want to try to keep it away as best as possible, you could use a portable fan to dry to keep your face cool.

Hair

It’s true that a hairstyle could pull a look together. With that being said, we want to try our best to make it last and look good the whole time we’re wearing it. The most low-maintenance hairstyles for the heat are of course any braid style. When going for the boho look, it’s best to get human hair curls. Then all you have to do is keep it in big twists at night to prevent tangling and wet it in the morning to bring the definition back. Some people even use oil sheen to maintain the curly pieces and keep them defined.

If you decide to straighten your natural hair or get a hairstyle with leave out, you want to grab a humidity and moisture-fighting product like the Dream Coat by Color Wow to make sure your hair doesn’t puff and frizz up. It’s also best to keep the layers on your head at night at a minimum to prevent your scalp from sweating since too many layers can trap heat.

For the lace girlies, you could keep a lace spray and a portable fan on deck if there’s a needed touch-up while you are out and about. While getting your wig installed, you could request that the stylist go capless or use a thinner bald cap because the thicker ones could trap heat and also pull your natural baby hairs out. At night, instead of using a wig band to tie your lace, try to go far with a silk scarf or some pantyhose. It may sound silly, but wearing a lace band at night could trap in heat and sweat causing your wig to start sliding back. The other options are breathable and don’t hurt your ears, or cause headaches as much. To make the installation last even longer, every few nights (not every night because it could cause gunk buildup) spray a little lace spray on your lace, let it dry, and then wrap your lace up before going to bed.

Now that you have these tips to maintain your beauty during the Fall semester, it’s time to walk around comfortably and confidently!