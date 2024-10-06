This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

College is such an exciting time for new experiences, friendships, and opportunities, but it can sometimes be a financial strain. Finding ways to save money and have fun is a skill that everyone should have. Don’t worry, sis, we got you covered here are some tips to help you save money and still have a good time.

There’s Food At Home

Eating out all the time can strain your monthly budget. Instead of constantly dining out, opt for meal prepping at home to save more money. Meal prepping is not only budget-friendly, but it can also be a fun way to get creative and cook new meals. Consider giving yourself a monthly pass to eat out occasionally. Setting a limit on how often you eat out each month great way for you to enjoy eating from your favorite restaurants, it’s also an amazing way to treat yourself without overspending.

By creating a monthly limit on eating out, you can still enjoy dining out just be mindful of how much is being spent. It’s all about finding a balance that works for you and only you. Also, setting a monthly eating-out limit can make the experience enjoyable because you know you are still saving money and sticking to the budget. Whether it’s a girl’s night out at your friend’s favorite restaurant or trying new restaurants, budgeting for dining out can bring excitement to your life and your wallet.

advantages of Student discounts

Make sure to take advantage of student discounts that are available to you. Many businesses offer student discounts with a valid student ID. Businesses such as movie theaters, local restaurants, and retail stores are just a few places that offer student discounts. Always remember to ask or look up to see if there is a student discount because nine times out of ten, there is always a discount available. By utilizing student discounts and discounts, your expenses are being managed while you are still able to partake in what you love doing. Apple has a 20% discount, DoorDash pass is $4.99 a month, and Amazon Prime is just a few places that offer discounts to students.

A Guide to avoid impulse Buying

It is so easy to get caught up in the excitement and joy of being able to make impulse purchases when you have the freedom to do so. Before making a purchase, stop and say to yourself, “Do I need this or do I want this?”. I’ve found myself asking, “Do I need this or do I want this?” before making a purchase quite often. It is important to be realistic that, most times, the things that we want aren’t necessities but simply just wants. I can relate to having the urge to spend the refund check the second it hits the bank account. I have learned that instead of splurging on items you want, it is beneficial to invest in things that are essential for your education, like a new computer. By prioritizing your needs over wants, you can make sure you are using your money responsibly.

discovering hidden gems: Free things to do

Look for free events that are being held on campus or in the city where you attend college. Many college campuses offer free movie nights, concerts, and other on-campus events. I have attended plays, NFL games, and movie premiers with the help of Student Leadership and Engagement, who always provide us students with opportunities to attend free events.

Also, you can host a game night for you and your friends, where all guests bring any card games or board games that they already have at home. This allows you to still have fun amongst your friends and you can save money at the same time. Hiking and picinics at your local park is another free activity you can do, all you will need is some food that you can prep at home and a blanket to lay on. You can also volunteer with organizaions around campus you are able to engage with your community and give back.

College is a time for learning, creating memories, and growth. By implementing these saving tips, you can enjoy your college experience without the financial stress. Remember to prioritize your needs over your wants, take advantage of the student discounts, and explore the free activities and events that are held. With these tips, you can make the most out of your college years and still stick to your budget. It’s all about balance and making the most of your experience without breaking the bank. Cheers to having fun and still being financially responsible!