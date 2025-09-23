Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
AUC homecoming survival guide: how to survive Homecoming season in the AUC

Emily Cain Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
Homecoming in the AUC is truly a unique experience. Since the AUC is combined with three institutions, with Morehouse and Spelman being sibling schools, the AUC gets two homecomings. In the midst of the concert, step show, and tailgate, here are some tips that will help you prepare and survive homecoming.

Pace Yourself

Every day during the homecoming season there will be a new event. It’s exciting when you see all the different events and different days taking place during each day of the homecoming season. However, homecoming season can be a time of distraction, and it’s always good to pace yourself. Look at each event, then ask yourself: “Do I really need to go to this?” “Am I really missing out by not going?” or “When will I make time for my schoolwork?” It’s important to think about these things.

Budget Your Money

Homecoming season gets very expensive. Between the concert, the tailgate, the parties, and most importantly your OUTFITS, you will be spending a pretty penny the entire homecoming season. The best advice is to budget your money. During this period of time, it’s super easy to run out of money. However, budgeting your money will help you stay less stressed and able to actually enjoy your homecoming week. Figure out what’s worth splurging on and what’s worth saving. Remember, experiences make memories, not just the price tag.

Take the Opportunity to Network

Alumni will be everywhere. With alumni being around, take advantage of that and network. Networking with alumni helps to make better connections and alliances because you came from the same school. They understand you because they were once you before.

Stay Hydrated and Eat

Hydration during homecoming is super important. If you’re not staying hydrated during homecoming, your body will fail on you. Homecoming can be a lot because you will be out all day, and if you don’t give your body the proper hydration, there’s a possible chance you’ll pass out, especially with people surrounding you. It’s also important to have a good meal. Yes, there will be food at the tailgate; however, it may not sustain you completely, so it’s good to eat ahead of time.

Take in the Moments

HBCU homecomings are truly so special, so it’s important you soak up the moment. There’s so much culture you’re around, which truly makes you feel at home. Homecomings are like family reunions with people who may not be related to you, but they feel like family.

HAPPY HOMECOMING!!

