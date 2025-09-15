Assaults on Academia: The Rising Tide of Attacks Facing HBCUs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, countless news sources reported attacks and threats against HBCUs around the U.S. These HBCUs, including my own, Clark Atlanta University, were forced to go into shelter-in-place due to the threats.

To give some background, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known as HBCUs, were established primarily after the Civil War to provide higher education opportunities for Black Americans who weren’t allowed to attend white institutions. They have since become centers of academic excellence and cultural pride. So why are these threats being made against these historically Black institutions?

Before the threats began, there had been many hoax calls leading up to these events. An internet-famous far-right activist was also killed days before these threats were made, which may have heightened tensions or inspired copycat or reactionary threats. One of the main aims suspected was to instill fear in students, faculty, and communities and disrupt the normal learning environment.

Racism against the Black community has been at an all-time high lately, and it seems as if it’s being normalized. The Congressional Black Caucus made a statement following the threats: “These terroristic threats, designed to intimidate and foment hatred against everyday Americans, in this case, Black institutions of higher learning, cannot go unchallenged and must not be swept aside. Black students and HBCU communities deserve to be protected.” After reading the manifesto that was curated and sent to these HBCUs, I couldn’t help but feel uncomfortable and disappointed that we are still in this constant cycle of racism in this country.

Black students deserve to feel safe at their institutions and not targeted by groups threatening to terrorize their place of higher learning. The level of hatred and misinformation this far-right activist spread is what is causing this series of events, and HBCU students are currently experiencing the after-effects. This individual should not be pinned out to be a hero in any way whatsoever. “Everything is not about racism,” a common phrase said by misinformed individuals. Then why were HBCUs targeted after the death of this individual even though it had nothing to do with us?

It’s important that the Black community stands together and sticks up for one another at a time like this. All we can do is keep educating others and inform the misinformed. Students should not have to fear for their lives when they are trying to receive an education. The Black community, especially higher institutions, deserves more respect. The true test is if we will treat these threats as benign and dismiss them, or if we will act with the seriousness and urgency they deserve. The protection of Black educational spaces needs to be taken seriously.

If you were affected this week by the threats made at your institution, do not be afraid to speak up. I understand how hard it can be to use your voice and speak your mind, but everyone has freedom of speech to say what they want. The real question is: will you stand for what’s right and inform others on the current situations many groups are facing nowadays? Or will you fall with the trends on social media and stay silent? Use your platforms and utilize your resources so we can stop the problem and not be a part of it.