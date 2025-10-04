Activities To Do During Fall Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Staying on campus for fall break? Don’t be too sad. Even while most of us are traveling, there are still tons of fun things to do in Atlanta. Here are some affordable activities you can do during your free time!

Atlanta Fair

The Atlanta Fair started back up on October 3rd. Right across the street from Georgia State’s stadium, enjoy tons of carnival food, rides, and games. The fair is open every day. Admission prices vary by height and the day of the week but are between $3 and $10. Also, you can go on an unlimited number of rides for $35. The fair will be open until November 2nd, but you can enjoy a night out during fall break.

Pumpkin Patch

From October 4–5, Oakland’s North Public Grounds will be hosting a FREE pumpkin patch. This is a family-friendly event featuring a variety of activities. You can paint pumpkins, play fall games, and get that Instagram-worthy photo op. They also do a kids’ costume contest. This is such a fun and therapeutic way to release all of the midterm tension. Be sure to stop by this weekend!

Netherworld Haunted House

It’s never too early to get into the Halloween spirit! If you’re looking for a good scare, head over to the Netherworld Haunted House. This is a bit of a drive, considering the haunted house is in Stone Mountain, but it’s totally worth it. Netherworld was just named “Most Technologically Innovative Haunt in America.” So, you are in store for high-quality special effects and even better live actors. Prices vary depending on the day of the week you go, but tickets range from $35–$50. This is the perfect way to have some early fall fun!

No matter how you decide to spend your break, you’re bound to have fun with everything happening in Atlanta! Make sure to enjoy yourself and go on that solo date. Get rid of all the midterm stress while also getting out of the house. Hopefully, with these activities, you’ll enjoy an extra-long weekend!