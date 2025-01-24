Access, Rights, and Resources: What Women Need to Know in the New Presidency 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Could our ancestors, the resilient women before us, who fought during the feminist and sexual revolution movements of the 1960s, ever have imagined their struggle repeating itself?

The trailblazing feminists before us, who sought nationwide reform to legislation related to abortion and contraceptive healthcare, saw their hopes and dreams fulfilled in 1973 when the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established citizens’ constitutional right to control pregnancy.

More than 50 years later, in June 2022, the Supreme Court would overturn this triumph with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively eliminating the federal right to abortion. What exactly does this mean? It means that states now have the right to set their own policies around abortion and healthcare. In one state, women may have access to this healthcare, while in another, they may not. Knowing which state stands where is crucial for women, especially those pioneering their futures at educational institutions away from their home state—this knowledge has never been more necessary.

States such as Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee have completely eliminated access to legal abortion, whereas in states like California, Colorado, Michigan, and Vermont, abortion healthcare remains legally accessible. Whether or not you are currently in a state that supports or denies this treatment, being aware of the resources available to you is one of the most valuable pieces of knowledge a woman can possess in today’s climate, which is constantly politicizing women’s bodies.

Accessing Contraceptives

With President Donald Trump now in office and making his political stance clear with a wave of controversial executive orders, it’s important that we women remain aware of the actions this administration may take against contraceptive care. In his concurring opinion in the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, Justice Clarence Thomas stated that the Court should “reconsider” past precedents that deal with Americans’ current right to fundamental privacy and equal protection, including our access to contraceptive healthcare. Attacks on women’s access to contraception, such as birth control, are already being targeted. Trump has made his distaste for the Affordable Care Act clear, and his administration has already taken action to undermine the protections it offers.

For women seeking affordable birth control methods, such as over-the-counter birth control, inquire with your primary care provider, look no further than your local Planned Parenthood, a local pharmacist, or even online.

Accessing STI Testing

It’s important that women, especially those on college campuses, stay informed about their personal sexual health. Even if we believe we are in good health, it’s crucial to set aside any beliefs or stigmas around STI testing to ensure our safety—and the safety of those around us. Of course, even if we are willing to receive testing, some of us may not know where to go or how to access this care. Women on college campuses can start by checking with their student health center to see if STI testing is offered at no or low cost. If this service is not available on your campus, contact your doctor to schedule an appointment for a complete STI screening and ask if the service is covered by your insurance. If you don’t have insurance, seek out your nearest community health center or a local Planned Parenthood health center that may offer affordable services. It may sound like a chore, but the more of us who view it as a routine, the safer we remain.

Accessing Abortion Care

Unfortunately, we live in a world where your first order of business when it comes to accessing abortion healthcare is finding out whether or not your state has legalized abortion. If you determine that you cannot access abortion care within your state, you still retain the right to choose in states where it remains legal. The reality that women are having to take on additional expenditures (assuming they can) to travel state lines for healthcare is dystopian at best. As we enter this new administration, we must remain critical of the discussions politicians are having about women’s bodies and our rights. Stay informed and stay safe.