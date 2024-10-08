A True Partnership: How Social Media Has Helped The Fashion Industry Grow

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fashion on social media has become a huge success for both social media networks and brands as it is continuously growing globally. Because of this, it becomes simpler for all individuals to find and participate in trends. Not only does social media alter the way individuals purchase clothing, but it also helps brands and individuals to communicate directly with their supporters. Fashion has made consumers engage more with the help of music and templates! Social media platforms like Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are all huge marketing sources when it comes to fashion on social media. It also helps the fashion industry through collaborations with influencers.

The Upcoming of Influencers

Influencers have contributed to a huge success for fashion media on apps like TikTok and social media. Some influencers and collaborators include @Jaydacheaves, @dearra, and @bronnniee. These influencers share their creative looks, personal styles, and brand partnerships to not only reach a certain target audience but also attract new followers. This type of content creates opportunities to also go viral, and that is the ultimate goal for consumers to react. The relationship between an influencer and their followers is likely based upon posting consistently to promote and establish a stronger niche.

The Apps With the Maps

Pinterest is an app that displays thousands of pictures and videos. This app allows brands, designers, and stylists to showcase their expertise. Users explore this app from many different categories to “pin” pictures. You then name and create a mood board based off of pictures you found interesting.

TikTok plays a huge role in the success of fashion. It reaches all demographics and age groups. With music, hashtags, templates, and quality editing, the user is able to create a video with the potential of going viral. I’d say TikTok is the app to discover trends when it comes to fashion. If you’re a content creator, then this is the right app for you!

Instagram has features like stories, reels, highlights, and shopping. Instagram also allows you to tag and create shared posts amongst users. Instagram also allows smaller vendors to gain more exposure without spending little to no money to start out and advertise. The explore page ranges from casual outfits to runway looks, so this app is the perfect place for all people with a passion for fashion.

Consumer Engagement and Sales

Fashion brands are now using live streams, polls, and stories to help improve consumer engagement. It is crucial for influencers to promote visibility and creativity for higher reactions. Consumer engagement on social media has now become “shoppable.” New resources on social media platforms include the Shops feature. The ‘Shops’ feature was introduced on apps like Facebook and Instagram back in 2020 and has been thriving ever since. Shops allow virtual stores to connect with consumers within the app.



In conclusion, social media has changed the fashion industry tremendously. It has made it easier for everyone to see and join in on fashion trends, helped people contact brands directly, and encouraged more relationships with consumers and professionals. Millions of people look at posts online daily, which shows just how important these platforms are. As social media keeps changing, the way we see, create, and shop for clothes will also change. This means that the connection between the internet and fashion will keep growing as new ideas are ahead of us.