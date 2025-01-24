A Student Guide to Starting Your Semester Strong and Ending Strong!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first week of a brand-new semester is always the most stressful week in college alongside mid-terms and finals week. From moving into your dorm and getting everything situated for the next four months your mind is everywhere it can be extremely overwhelming. But no worries from here on out as I bring you a 101 guide to starting your semester strong and ending even stronger.

Study that SYLLABUS!

I’m sure this is common knowledge, but I cannot express how vital the syllabus is… The syllabus is the first thing you need to study most likely before the class even starts if provided. The syllabus informs you of not only the course material but due dates and policies that may help you in the end. Theres been times where I just jumped into a course without even a thought to look over the syllabus and my actions left me overwhelmed, anxious, and unprepared not knowing what else my professor was going to through at me. So, think twice before you want to “go with the flow”

Stay on Top of Your Calendar

As syllabus week is still in full effect, QUICK grab any calendar whether that be digital or physical. What you’re going to do is write all your assignments, exams, and projects on their set due dates. A cool trick I learned is you can sync your canvas (for those who use canvas) to your calendar app here’s how:

Open Canvas

Click the three lines in the top left corner

Click settings

Subscribe to calendar feed

Make sure the account is “On My iPhone”

When done click Add on the top right corner

Now! You’re all set having this in plain sight it’s close to impossible to forget an upcoming assignment.

Hangouts & Spots

I know, I know we’re in college and with college comes the desire for the “college experience” SO how can I put so much focus on my work knowing how easy it is to get distracted with all this commotion going on? There are two ways which both require the most important thing to finish your semester strong… discipline. You have to know that there’s always going to be another party, your friends are always going to be there to hang out with, that event can absolutely wait but if you are running low discipline start a rewards system. Finish all your assignments for the day and reward yourself by going out!

Not sure of your plans for the week? Finish all your assignments for that week beforehand.

Head down to your school’s café, grab you a matcha and head to that library and LOCK IN.

No More Useless Free Time

College isn’t easy for most but staying on top takes pounds off your shoulders. Any free time you have on your hands needs to be spent productively. Rather than scrolling on TikTok, consider finishing some assignments ahead of time. Utilizing your free time to study or complete assignments is the key!

Again, college can be a handful but it’s up to you to make it easier. Here’s a final word of advice – breathe and be DISCIPLINED. We’re all in this together and at the end receiving that diploma is going to feel well deserved.