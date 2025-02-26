A February to Remember: Black History, Culture & Creativity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Celebrating Black Excellence: February 2025 Highlights

As February 2025 comes to a close, we reflect on a month filled with notable accomplishments and events in Black culture, history, and the arts. From revolutionary Grammy Awards performances to dramatic Black History Month festivities, these are some of the most memorable highlights:

Historic Wins at the 67th Grammy Awards

Beyoncé’s Unprecedented Achievement: Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Country Album award for her album Cowboy Carter. This is also the first time she has won a Grammy for an album overall.

Kendrick Lamar’s Sweep: Kendrick Lamar dominated the evening, winning numerous awards, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. This solidified his influence in the music industry. He won all the awards for his song “Not Like Us”.

Doechii’s Inspirational Victory: Rising star Doechii earned her first Grammy for Best Rap Album and dedicated the award to Black girls everywhere, emphasizing the importance of representation and resilience. She is now the third Black woman to win in this category, alongside Lauryn Hill, who won in 1997 for her work on The Score with The Fugees, and Cardi B, who won in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy.

Black History Month Celebrations

Black History Month was honored across the country with a variety of events and programs celebrating African Americans’ contributions throughout history. Communities across the country celebrated meaningfully, with museum exhibitions and panel discussions:

Smithsonian’s “Bold & Beautiful After Dark”: On February 6th, the Smithsonian Museum in DC sponsored a multi-media event called “Bold & Beautiful After Dark,” which celebrated African American contributions to labor and culture. The event included live performances, guest speakers, and interactive exhibits that emphasized the perseverance and significance of Black workers in various industries.

ASALH’s Virtual Festival: The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) announced a virtual festival on February 1st with the topic “African Americans and Labor.” The event featured keynote speeches, documentary screenings, and panel discussions with historians and activists who discussed historical and current issues concerning Black labor rights and economic empowerment.

Local Events in Metro Atlanta: The “Sankofa’s Reflection Exhibit,” inspired by the Sankofa bird and symbolizing the value of recognizing one’s origins, was on exhibit at the Douglasville Cultural Arts Center. Atlanta also offered several Black-owned company pop-up markets, spoken word nights, and historical walking tours that informed visitors about the city’s rich Black history.

Personal Triumphs and Cultural Milestones

Doechii’s Journey : Aside from her Grammy win, Doechii opened up on overcoming personal challenges, describing how she turned adversity into artistic inspiration.



: Aside from her Grammy win, Doechii opened up on overcoming personal challenges, describing how she turned adversity into artistic inspiration. Cynthia Erivo’s EGOT Pursuit: Actress and vocalist Cynthia Erivo is on the brink of achieving EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) for her incredible portrayal of Elphaba in the film adaptation of the Broadway play “Wicked,” which has received global acclaim. Her performance has generated Oscar hype, putting her closer to this goal.

Community Engagements

State Historic Sites’ activities: In Springfield, state historic sites hosted free activities, such as talks on Black Lives in Springfield and walking tours concentrating on the 1908 Race Riot, to provide educational opportunities for the community.

Mecosta County's Cultural Activities: Mecosta County conducted a variety of events, including the Old Settlers Presentation and a Cajun song and dance event, to promote community engagement and cultural appreciation.

This February has shown the ongoing past and strong future of Black brilliance in a variety of fields. As we move forward, these milestones serve as reminders of the progress we’ve accomplished and the work that needs to be done to achieve equality and representation.