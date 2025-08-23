Back-to-School Hairstyles That Slay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025-26 school year is officially in session! Whether you’re just starting college or nearing the finish line, a cute hairstyle is always mandatory. If you’re still searching for your next style, you’re in luck! These four hairstyles are bound to have you looking and feeling like an A+ student.

Knotless Boho Braids

Braids have been around in Black culture forever, but the girls have been tapping into their creativity with this style. Essentially, knotless boho braids are a protective style where curly human or synthetic hair is blended into the braids. There are countless styles you can do with this look. From ponytails to half-up half-downs, you can make these braids match your aesthetic in any shape or form. The maintenance is pretty minimal as well. To keep the curls intact, you’ll need a spray bottle and some hair mousse. Also, be sure to wear your bonnet at night. With the proper care, this style could last anywhere from one to three months.

Fulani Braids and Quick Weaves

This hairstyle has had the girls in a chokehold all summer! When doing this hairstyle, the stylist will braid the front of your natural hair into the pattern of your choice. Then, they will put a cap on the back of your head and glue curly tracks around it. There aren’t too many ways to style this look. You could always add cute accessories like a headband or hair clips to dress it up. As far as maintenance goes, you should treat the curls like you would your natural hair. Applying water, a light amount of leave-in conditioner, and twisting the hair at night will keep the style fresh. This style could last one to two months.

Curly Flip-over

Curly flip-overs are such a versatile hairstyle. There are many ways to achieve this look. You can do a sew-in with curly bundles, purchase a half-wig, or my favorite way is a quick weave. Whichever way you choose, the process is pretty similar. You will leave out the perimeter of your natural hair and add in the curly hair. To make this hairstyle look natural, you should select hair that closely matches your original texture. This is a low-maintenance hairstyle. As long as you braid it at night and wear your scarf, it should be fine in the morning. You can apply water as needed, but every day is unnecessary. And products such as mousse can be added lightly. There are plenty of ways to dress up this style. You can do ponytails, buns, or let the curls flow. The possibilities are endless! This style can last up to three months with the proper care.

Natual Hair

Curly hair, don’t care! When all else fails, you can never go wrong with styling your own hair. If you’re looking for a new style to try, there are hundreds of YouTubers who do natural hair tutorials. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. The great thing about this is that no one knows your hair better than you! You already know which products make your hair pop and how to maintain it. This is a cost-efficient way to still look cute this school year.

These hairstyles are perfect for the back-to-school season and take little to no time to freshen up in the morning. With this inspiration, you are bound to be your most confident self on the first day of classes. Remember, your hair is your best accessory, and when you look good, you feel good. Have a great semester with a great hairstyle!