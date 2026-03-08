2026 Actor Awards Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards were held on March 1st. This ceremony honors the best achievements in film and television. What sets this award ceremony apart is that the nominees are selected by the SAG committee. Also, the winners are picked by other actors and actresses on the committee. It’s basically actors giving other actors their flowers! Some of our favorite films of the year won big. Stay tuned to see the results.

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture:

Sinners won the top award Sunday night! This film, directed by Ryan Coogler, has been climbing the charts during award season. Up against other big movies such as One Battle After Another and Marty Supreme, Sinners has become the people’s choice. It is definitely an amazing movie with an even better cast to back it. If you haven’t taken the time to watch Sinners yet, you’re missing out on an action-packed experience. Congratulations to the cast!