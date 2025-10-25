4 Songs Everyone Should Know For An HBCU Homecoming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you attend a historically Black college or university, then you know homecoming season is the biggest deal of the semester! Other than the football game and food, music is such a huge component for great homecoming vibes! These four songs are sure to turn up the function. Grab your friends and get ready to get down this homecoming.

“Before I Let Go”

“Before I Let Go” is a staple song for the Black community. Originally sung by Frankie Beverly and Maze in 1981, this song became a hit. When this classic beat drops, it’s just natural for everyone to get up and want to dance. Beyoncé covered this song in 2018 for Beychella, her headline performance at Coachella. Her vocals on this record made everyone love it ten times more! No matter which version you listen to, the groove is always the same. This song will always make you want to bust a move.

“Wobble”

This dance craze hit our ears in 2008. It was made by V.I.C. “The Wobble” has been a homecoming essential for the last two decades. Not only is the dance simple and easy to follow, but sororities and fraternities tend to incorporate their own spice to this classic hit. Young or old, this song is sure to get you on your feet. Expect this to be played more than once at the function.

“Swag Surfin”

If there’s one thing HBCUs stand for, it’s fellowship. “Swag Surfin” is a song that embodies this! Released in 2009 by Fast Life Yungstaz, this song unites everyone. No matter who you’re around, when the beat drops, you have to link arms with whoever’s next to you and sway left to right. “Swag Surfin” is the cause of so many homecoming memories, and you might even make a new friend after this selection. This song will always get everyone in a good mood.

“Wipe Me Down”

When this song comes on, you have to rap word for word! “Wipe Me Down” is practically muscle memory for everyone who knows it. Not only is this a top-tier rap song, but everyone is sure to stroll to this. We’ve been wiping it down since ‘07, and it’s sure to last for more generations to come.

These four iconic songs mean so much to Black culture and HBCU life. Not only do we associate them with the homecoming festivities, but also the family and friends we make during these experiences. Keep your ears open for these jams and be sure to have a safe and fun homecoming!