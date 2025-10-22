Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Why Internships Matter and How to Land One

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
College is all about discovery, figuring out who you are, what you’re passionate about, and how you plan to make your mark on the world. But while classes teach you the theories, internships teach you the realities. They bridge the gap between the academic and the professional, turning ambition into experience.

Internships matter because they help you build skills that simply can’t be learned from a textbook. From communication and time management to teamwork and problem-solving, these experiences prepare you for the expectations of the real world. They also give you a chance to explore different career paths before graduation. You might think you want to be a corporate lawyer or a fashion marketer, but one semester interning in that environment could either confirm your passion or help you realize it’s not for you.

Beyond experience, internships open doors. They connect you with mentors and professionals who can offer advice, write recommendations, and even help you land your first full-time job. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, students who complete internships are far more likely to receive job offers after graduation. That’s because employers want to hire graduates who already understand the rhythm of a workplace.

So how do you actually land an internship? The key is preparation and persistence. Start by polishing your resume, highlight leadership roles, volunteer work, or class projects that showcase your skills. Next, tailor your cover letter to each position. Employers can always tell when you’ve copied and pasted the same letter. Make sure you show genuine interest in their mission and explain what you hope to learn.

Networking also plays a huge role. Talk to your professors, classmates, and alumni, they often know about opportunities that aren’t posted online. Don’t be afraid to send a professional email or LinkedIn message introducing yourself and asking for advice. A simple conversation can lead to a valuable connection.

And remember: rejection is part of the process. You might apply to ten internships and hear back from one, but that one could be the perfect fit. Keep applying, refining your materials, and believing in your potential.

At the end of the day, internships are stepping stones. They help you gain experience, confidence, and direction. Whether you’re interning at a major company, a local nonprofit, or a startup, every experience teaches you something new about yourself and your career path.

So, the next time you see an internship posting that excites you, don’t hesitate, apply. The opportunity you take today might just be the one that shapes your tomorrow.

