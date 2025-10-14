The Ultimate Fall Bucket List for College Students

Here’s a cute list of things to do during this Fall season!
Go to a Pumpkin Patch
Going to a pumpkin patch with your friends is such a fall aesthetic. Wearing flannels together and finding the cutest pumpkin to carve is definitely at the top of the list.
Go to a Haunted House
BOO! Just kidding. Haunted houses are definitely a must during the fall season. Haunted houses don’t just give you a good laugh but a good scream, too!
Host a Bonfire
Hosting a bonfire is a really cute idea that will put all of your friends in a good fall mood. Roasting marshmallows over a fire and then making delicious s’mores is the perfect cozy activity.
Go Apple Picking
Picking fresh apples at a farm is a great thing to do this fall! So grab your bestie, find a local orchard, and pick some fresh apples!
Host a Halloween Movie Party
Hosting a Halloween movie party is such a fun idea. This allows you and your friends to be together and dress up in cute Halloween pajamas while watching your favorite spooky classics.