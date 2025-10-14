The Ultimate Fall Bucket List for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here’s a cute list of things to do during this Fall season!

Go to a Pumpkin Patch

Courtesy of Julia Caterino / Design by HC Design Team

Going to a pumpkin patch with your friends is such a fall aesthetic. Wearing flannels together and finding the cutest pumpkin to carve is definitely at the top of the list.

Go to a Haunted House

BOO! Just kidding. Haunted houses are definitely a must during the fall season. Haunted houses don’t just give you a good laugh but a good scream, too!

Host a Bonfire

Hosting a bonfire is a really cute idea that will put all of your friends in a good fall mood. Roasting marshmallows over a fire and then making delicious s’mores is the perfect cozy activity.

Go Apple Picking

Picking fresh apples at a farm is a great thing to do this fall! So grab your bestie, find a local orchard, and pick some fresh apples!

Host a Halloween Movie Party

Netflix/See-Saw

Hosting a Halloween movie party is such a fun idea. This allows you and your friends to be together and dress up in cute Halloween pajamas while watching your favorite spooky classics.