Movies You Must Watch in Theaters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When’s the last time you went to the movie theater? If you’ve been discouraged and think the theater is losing its spark, think again! There are a few movies out now that are definitely worth watching. Keep reading to find out which movie to add to your list.

Black Phone 2

MIRAMAX

If you are into horror movies, Black Phone 2 might pique your interest. The movie is about a 15-year-old girl who keeps having recurring dreams about calls from the black phone and creepy visions of three boys being watched at a winter camp. Eventually, she heads to the camp to figure out what these dreams are about. Black Phone 2 doesn’t come out until October 17, 2025, but it is already at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. This movie is bound to be two hours of pure horror! Gather your friends and grab your tickets!

HIM

HIM is also a rated R movie but is more considered a psychological horror. The movie is about a young football player who was recently injured. He goes to train with a legendary quarterback, but things quickly take a dark turn. How far is he willing to go for fame? There are some heavy-hitting stars in this movie, such as Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. Also, the film was produced by the talented Jordan Peele. HIM is sure to keep you locked in the whole time. The movie was released on September 19, 2025, so hurry to the theaters before any more spoilers come out!

The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine is a biopic sports drama about two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr. The two-hour film is about the peak of his career, as well as the hardships he faced along the way. Legendary actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cast to play Mark Kerr. The film was released on October 3, 2025, and has reached 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. You should leave the theater feeling inspired after watching this film.

Hopefully, one of these films got you excited to head to the movie theater. This could be that perfect date night or just a fun time with your friends. Either way, one of these movies is sure to take you on an unforgettable journey. Grab your popcorn and candy, and check out these new movies in theaters!