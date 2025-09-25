A CAU Bio Major; D.I.T.L

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a biology major with a minor in chemistry, my day is usually a whirlwind of lectures, labs, and club activities, all while trying to maintain some semblance of a social life. My day often starts early. I wake up around 7:00 AM to get ready for a full day of classes. After a quick breakfast, I head to my first class of the day: Genetics. The fascinating world of DNA and heredity captivates me as we discuss topics ranging from Mendelian principles to the latest advances in genetic engineering. I make sure to take detailed notes, as these concepts will be crucial not only for exams but also for projects ahead.

Following Genetics, I typically have a break where I grab a coffee with friends from the biology club. This is a great way to catch up and share insights on our coursework, as well as discuss upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. Being involved in the biology club has enriched my experience, and I love collaborating with fellow students who share my passion for the subject. Of course, while I stylishly drink my Starbucks coffee.

After the break, I jump into my Organic Chemistry lecture. The complexities of molecular structures and reactions can be daunting, but I find the challenge exhilarating. I focus intently on the professor’s explanations, especially when they touch on real-world applications. Following the lecture, we head straight into the lab, where we put theory into practice. Today’s experiment is about synthesizing a particular compound, which always requires precise calculations and attention to detail. The lab environment is a blend of excitement and pressure, as my classmates and I collaborate to troubleshoot any issues that arise during the process.

By early afternoon, I’m often running to grab a quick lunch before heading to a club meeting. I’m involved in the environmental science club, where we’re planning a community outreach initiative to promote awareness about biodiversity. We brainstorm ideas and assign tasks, making sure to leverage everyone’s strengths. I really appreciate how these extracurricular activities allow me to apply what I’m learning in class to larger environmental issues.

After our meeting, I’m back to studying. I spend a couple of hours reviewing lecture notes and preparing for a quiz in Genetics. With both Organic Chemistry and Genetics being challenging subjects, I often find myself forming study groups with classmates to review material and prepare for exams.

As the day winds down, I might attend a seminar hosted by the biology department, where guest speakers discuss their research. These events are inspiring and help me connect with faculty and professionals in the field. Finally, I head home after a long, fulfilling day, often finding time to relax or catch up on any reading before starting the cycle all over again the next day.

Being a bio major with a minor in chemistry is intense, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. The balance of rigorous academics, hands-on lab work, and involvement in clubs fuels my passion for science and prepares me for my future career in the field. What a day, right? I love being a biology major, soon to be a Pediatrician.