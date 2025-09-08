From Basic to Bold: Accessories That Transform Your Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re going out with friends or going to class, accessories can truly elevate your outfit. Those details can make a huge difference to the look you put together and can make the simplest outfit more polished, reflecting more of your personal style. Here are some staple pieces worth making room for in your closet.

Jewelry, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, among other items, can accentuate your style. It’s essential to find jewelry that suits you. Whether it’s silver, gold, or even more colorful pieces, find jewelry that fits you the best. If you are more of a maximalist, meaning you like wearing multiple jewelry pieces at a time, stacking bracelets, rings, and necklaces would definitely be your route. If you’re more of a minimalist, meaning less jewelry at a time, choose more dainty pieces for your outfits.

Glasses are game-changers when it comes to accessorizing your outfits. Sunglasses or regular glasses can be the detail that is missing from your outfit. I love to style blue light glasses with a comfy look for class occasionally. Or, if you’re going for a more preppy look, add some blue light glasses to pull the look together. If you’re going out to a party or event, add some sunglasses.

Bags are essential when you are styling an outfit. A cute bag that matches your outfit will make it look more put-together and intentional. I love a cute tote bag or a mini purse. This staple can show your personality in a look. I would recommend getting a bag that can match all your outfits and a few statement bags that can go with other outfits you put together.

Belts are one of the most underrated accessories, but they can completely transform an outfit. They can instantly shape your figure and create a flattering silhouette, whether over dresses, blazers, or oversized shirts. A gold chain belt with baggy jeans is my favorite way to style belts.

Hats and scarves not only elevate your outfits but can also be used to cover your hair on those days your hair isn’t done. Hats can add a nice color contrast to your outfits with cute patterns and fun colors. Scarves can be tied around your head or used as a belt if you’re using a silky headscarf. If you’re styling a heavy knit scarf, there are multiple ways to tie it to suit your outfit.

Hair accessories are another one of my favorite ways to add detail to my looks. Again, headscarves are great during the summer or fall. With so many different colors and patterns, the possibilities are endless. A trendy hair accessory you probably already have is hair bows. These can be styled in many different ways, whether it’s two bows on the side of your hair or one holding your hair together in the back. Hair bows can be a cute final touch to accessorize your creation.

Styling and accessorizing are always fun, but remember, you don’t have to buy expensive or trendy pieces. All of these accessories previously mentioned can be found on Amazon, thrifted, or made out of pieces you already have in your closet. Be uniquely yourself when it comes to styling—don’t let current trends put you in a box.