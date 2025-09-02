5 Small Things That Make You Feel Put Together on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college, just making it to class seems like a hard task itself, but pairing making it to class and looking and feeling put together is a whole different ball game. Have you ever heard the saying look good, feel good or vice versa? Well, here are some tips that could help you feel and look good on your way to class, which can be such a day booster.

A Go-To Hairstyle

Your hair is the key factor to your look! Would you rather be the one who just woke up and threw your hair in a not-on-purpose messy bun or be the one that put the extra effort into their hair?

Be high-maintenance by having low-maintenance habits such as utilizing heatless curling methods that work while you sleep, planning your hairstyles ahead of time, or having that one quick hairstyle that’ll quickly level up your look.

Matching (or Semi-Matching) Loungewear

It’s okay to not own the most expensive designer pieces, because trust me, even the most simple but chic clothing items can set you up to being the most stylish person in the room. And don’t worry, I’m not asking you to throw your favorite pair of sweatpants away that you got on sale at Brandy Melville. I’m simply suggesting more intention into the things you wear. Instead of kinda looking like you just rolled out of bed…

Start by finding your style if you don’t know it already. Create a Pinterest board full of pins that demonstrate your soon-to-be wardrobe. Brainstorm outside your comfort zone! Instead of reaching for your oversized hoodie and sweatpants, opt for a matching set that’ll be just as comfortable. It’s all about the effort!

Your Signature Scent!

One of my absolute favorite compliments is that I smell good. Ugh, nothing feels better than walking through the halls turning heads due to your delicious-smelling scent. We talked about the outfits, but tie this with a perfume, body mist, or even scented lotion? Ten out of ten.

Scents leave a lasting impression and make you feel more confident too.

A Functional Yet Cute Bag

Having the right bag just seems to give you a sense of having your life in order, even when it isn’t. A quality tote, mini backpack, or crossbody bag can literally hold everything you need: your laptop, charger, snacks, gum, lip gloss, and AirPods. However, it involves more than just convenience. The bag itself is integrated into your appearance. Striding across campus with a stylish tote communicates, “I’m here on business.” No matter how chaotic the interior may be, with its bunched-up documents, you will appear to be the room’s most orderly individual from the exterior.

A Simple Beauty Routine

It doesn’t always take an hour of makeup to look put together. To be honest, the most significant difference comes from having one or two reliable steps to take. As for me, it’s about lashes, lip gloss, and keeping my brows in check. For another person, it could be just a bit of mascara and concealer. The secret is to have that “signature” touch that gives your confidence a quick lift before you leave the house. When you feel good, your demeanor changes and others notice. It’s not necessary to be fully glammed up for an 8 a.m. lecture; it concerns those small beauty practices that require little effort but make you feel put together.