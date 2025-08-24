This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is supposed to be one of the most exciting times of your life. New friends, new opportunities, and a new sense of independence all sound amazing, until reality sets in. Between adjusting to classes, navigating campus life, and trying to find your place in a brand-new environment, many students experience a feeling that isn’t talked about enough: homesickness.

What Homesickness Really Feels Like

Homesickness doesn’t always look like crying every night or wanting to leave immediately. Sometimes it’s subtle: missing the comfort of your own bed, craving a home-cooked meal, or wishing you could talk to your family face-to-face instead of over the phone. For others, it’s the quiet ache of being in a place where everything feels unfamiliar.

I felt this on my very first day of college. Even though I was excited to start my journey, the reality of being away from home hit me quickly. I remember lying in my dorm, questioning whether I was ready for this huge change. The campus was buzzing with new students and opportunities, but I felt a little out of place. What helped me most was stepping outside of my room and spending time with new friends. Hanging out, laughing, and exploring campus distracted me from the weight of missing home, and slowly reminded me that I wasn’t going through this alone.

Why It Happens

When you leave home, you’re not just leaving behind your family, you’re leaving behind comfort, routine, and familiarity. It makes sense that your mind and body need time to adjust. Add in the pressure to succeed academically and socially, and those feelings of missing home can intensify. But homesickness doesn’t mean you made the wrong choice; it simply means you’re growing.

Coping With Homesickness

Here are a few ways I learned to manage those feelings:

Create a routine: Structure helps make your new environment feel more stable. Having set times to eat, study, and relax gave me a sense of normalcy.

Bring pieces of home with you: Photos, a blanket, or even your favorite snacks can bring comfort.

Stay connected (but not too much): Talking with family and friends from home is important, but spending all your time on FaceTime can stop you from adjusting. Balance is key.

Get involved: Joining organizations, attending events, and saying “yes” to new experiences will help you create your own community.

Give yourself grace: Adjustment takes time, and everyone’s journey looks different.

A Journey Toward Your Future

The biggest thing I’ve realized is that college is a step toward the future I want, and I can’t let homesickness hold me back from that. Yes, it’s uncomfortable at first, but this is the beginning of independence. Every new challenge prepares you for the world outside of college. With time, you learn to adapt, and eventually, the same place that once felt unfamiliar starts to feel like home.

Homesickness isn’t a setback; it’s part of the process. And while you may always carry pieces of home with you, you’ll also grow stronger, more independent, and more prepared for the life ahead.