Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
marcus lewis csKAiMU1OrU unsplash
marcus lewis csKAiMU1OrU unsplash
Marcus Lewis via Unsplash
Culture

10 things you should do before you turn 21

Alesa Mitchell
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Hey Girl,

Turning 21 is a major milestone, and there’s a lot of life to experience before you get there. Here are 10 things I think everyone should do before turning 21 to help shape you into the person you want to be. Coming from someone who will be turning 21 very soon!

Get out of your hometown

This one’s a must! You don’t grow when you stay in the same place your whole life. Whether it’s a road trip with friends or traveling solo, getting out of your hometown gives you a fresh perspective on the world—and yourself. It’s crazy how much a change of scenery can open your mind. Plus, you’ll make core memories to look back on.

Florida, Road, Beach
Photo by Lance Asper from Unsplash
Build your credit score + set yourself up for success

Open a credit card (just don’t go crazy with it) and start building your credit score. You don’t want to be 25 and struggling to buy a car or rent an apartment because you ignored this. Most credit card companies have student cards like Captial One, Discover, and Bank of America. Paying off your credit card on time will set you up for future success.

Putting money in a piggy bank
Photo by Damir Spanic from Unsplash
Get your driver’s license

I know not everyone cares about driving, but having your license gives you so much freedom. There’s something so empowering about knowing you can get up and go whenever you want. Whether it’s a late-night drive to clear your mind or a spontaneous weekend getaway, driving gives you control over your life.

girl on roadtrip
Photo by averie woodard from Unslpash
Have sober fun

When you’re under 21, it can feel like drinking is the only way to have fun. But some of the best nights I’ve had were completely sober. Go bowling, have a picnic, do karaoke with friends; whatever it is, you’ll remember those moments way clearer than if you were intoxicated. Plus, it’s great to know you can have a good time without relying on alcohol.

Picnic basket next to hat
Photo by Evangelina Silina from Unsplash
Take pictures

This might sound obvious but take so many pictures. Capture the little moments: spontaneous adventures, sunsets, how your friends look when laughing. Time flies so fast, and one day you’ll be glad you have those memories saved to look back on.

sunrise on beach
Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash
Build your wardrobe (splurge)

Okay, I’m not saying spend all your money on clothes, but splurging on a few key pieces is worth it. Build a wardrobe that makes you feel confident. Buy the shoes, or the perfect pair of jeans that make you feel amazing. Your 20s are a time to figure out your style, so don’t be afraid to invest in yourself.

a glimpse inside a thrift store
Photo by Prudence Earl from Unsplash
Get a piercing and/or tattoo

Before 21 is the perfect time to get that piercing or tattoo you’ve always wanted. It’s a great way of expressing yourself and you may regret it but it’ll be a funny story. it’s also a fun way to remember this stage of your life.

Screen Shot 2022 04 08 at 102544 AM?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Inkbox Tattoos
Dye your hair

Why not? If you’ve ever wanted to dye your hair, now’s the time to do it. Whether it’s something subtle like highlights or a bold color, experimenting with your hair can feel like a fresh start.

elle and tao flirting in heartstopper season 2
Samuel Dore/Netflix
Go to a concert

Concerts are so much fun! There’s nothing like singing the lyrics to your favorite songs with a crowd of people who love them just as much as you do. Whether it’s a festival or a small show, make sure you catch a live concert before you turn 21.

Photo of Frank Ocean performing at his concert
YouTube (via @prodbynick)
Learn a hobby or trade

Finally, figure out a hobby or career path that excites you. Before you turn 21, start exploring different passions; whether it’s cooking, graphic design, writing, or anything else. Finding something you love to do will give you purpose and direction as you move into adulthood. 

jason briscoe 7MAjXGUmaPw unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by Jason Briscoe from Unsplash

These 10 things aren’t just fun experiences, they’ll shape who you are becoming and help you grow into your best self before your 21st birthday.

Alesa is a junior psychology major attending Clark Atlanta University, from Washington D.C. With a passion for social work and child psychology, she is dedicated to supporting youth and adolescents in her community. In addition to her studies, Alesa enjoys marketing and social media content creation. As the Social Media Co-Director, she ensures that all teams are effectively promoted across various platforms. She is skilled as an empathetic leader with a focus on organization. When she's not working on her academic and professional goals, Alesa enjoys traveling, spending quality time with her friends, going to concerts, and enjoying life.