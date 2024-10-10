10 things you should do before you turn 21

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Hey Girl,

Turning 21 is a major milestone, and there’s a lot of life to experience before you get there. Here are 10 things I think everyone should do before turning 21 to help shape you into the person you want to be. Coming from someone who will be turning 21 very soon!

Get out of your hometown

This one’s a must! You don’t grow when you stay in the same place your whole life. Whether it’s a road trip with friends or traveling solo, getting out of your hometown gives you a fresh perspective on the world—and yourself. It’s crazy how much a change of scenery can open your mind. Plus, you’ll make core memories to look back on.

Build your credit score + set yourself up for success

Open a credit card (just don’t go crazy with it) and start building your credit score. You don’t want to be 25 and struggling to buy a car or rent an apartment because you ignored this. Most credit card companies have student cards like Captial One, Discover, and Bank of America. Paying off your credit card on time will set you up for future success.

Get your driver’s license

I know not everyone cares about driving, but having your license gives you so much freedom. There’s something so empowering about knowing you can get up and go whenever you want. Whether it’s a late-night drive to clear your mind or a spontaneous weekend getaway, driving gives you control over your life.

Have sober fun

When you’re under 21, it can feel like drinking is the only way to have fun. But some of the best nights I’ve had were completely sober. Go bowling, have a picnic, do karaoke with friends; whatever it is, you’ll remember those moments way clearer than if you were intoxicated. Plus, it’s great to know you can have a good time without relying on alcohol.

Take pictures

This might sound obvious but take so many pictures. Capture the little moments: spontaneous adventures, sunsets, how your friends look when laughing. Time flies so fast, and one day you’ll be glad you have those memories saved to look back on.

Build your wardrobe (splurge)

Okay, I’m not saying spend all your money on clothes, but splurging on a few key pieces is worth it. Build a wardrobe that makes you feel confident. Buy the shoes, or the perfect pair of jeans that make you feel amazing. Your 20s are a time to figure out your style, so don’t be afraid to invest in yourself.

Get a piercing and/or tattoo

Before 21 is the perfect time to get that piercing or tattoo you’ve always wanted. It’s a great way of expressing yourself and you may regret it but it’ll be a funny story. it’s also a fun way to remember this stage of your life.

Dye your hair

Why not? If you’ve ever wanted to dye your hair, now’s the time to do it. Whether it’s something subtle like highlights or a bold color, experimenting with your hair can feel like a fresh start.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Go to a concert

Concerts are so much fun! There’s nothing like singing the lyrics to your favorite songs with a crowd of people who love them just as much as you do. Whether it’s a festival or a small show, make sure you catch a live concert before you turn 21.

Learn a hobby or trade

Finally, figure out a hobby or career path that excites you. Before you turn 21, start exploring different passions; whether it’s cooking, graphic design, writing, or anything else. Finding something you love to do will give you purpose and direction as you move into adulthood.

These 10 things aren’t just fun experiences, they’ll shape who you are becoming and help you grow into your best self before your 21st birthday.