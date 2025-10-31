10 Fun Friend-Date Ideas to Make Your Halloween Extra Cozy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween isn’t just for couples or kids running around in costumes, it’s also the perfect time to celebrate friendship. Whether you’re staying in or heading out, “friend dates” are a cute, fun way to make memories with your favorite people. If you’re looking for ways to get into the spooky spirit without doing too much, here are ten Halloween friend-date ideas that bring together nostalgia, comfort, and a whole lot of laughs.

1. Classic Disney Movie Night In

You can never go wrong with a movie night, especially one filled with early 2000s Disney Halloween classics. Think Twitches, Halloweentown, Halloweentown High, Don’t Look Under the Bed, and The Haunted Mansion. Set up cozy blankets, order a big pizza, grab some candy corn (if you’re into that), and make it a full throwback night. Add a group photo in pajamas, and you’ve instantly made a core memory.

2. Costume Swap Party

Instead of buying a new costume, host a costume swap with friends. Everyone brings old looks and accessories, and you mix and match until everybody builds something new. It’s budget-friendly, creative, and a guaranteed laugh when somebody puts on a costume from 2016 that really should’ve stayed there.

3. Haunted House Challenge

If your friend group loves thrills, challenge each other to visit a haunted house or haunted trail. The screams, the jumps, the dramatic clutching onto each other, it all makes for iconic moments. Bonus points if you all go to dinner afterward and retell the exact same scare scenes like they didn’t just happen 20 minutes ago.

4. Pumpkin Painting Night

Carving pumpkins is fun, but painting pumpkins is way less messy and way more aesthetic. Hit up a craft store, pick up some paint, stickers, and glitter, then sit around the table with fall drinks in hand. Play music, talk about life, and make it a slow, calm Halloween friend date.

5. Halloween Photoshoot

Choose a theme, witches, angels vs. devils, or all-black glam, and have a photoshoot. You don’t need a professional camera; an iPhone and good lighting are enough. Pick a cute location, like a park or decorated dorm lobby, and snap pics until everyone has a new profile photo.

6. Bake-Off Night

Put on some Halloween playlists and bake treats together. Brownies, cupcakes, or a simple sugar cookie kit work perfectly. The fun part is decorating them in the most chaotic, spooky ways possible.

7. Scary Story Night

Dim the lights, sit in a circle, and take turns telling scary stories. You can read them online, share personal creepy experiences, or even make them up. Someone is guaranteed to scream at their own shadow afterward.

8. Spooky Charcuterie Board Party

Think themed snacks, gummy worms, blackberries, popcorn, cheese cut into pumpkin shapes, chocolate-covered pretzels, and cute little cupcakes. The table will look Instagram-ready in seconds.

9. Thrift Store Costume Hunt

Give yourselves a $10–$15 budget and build the most ridiculous costume you can from the thrift store. At the end, everyone reveals their look and explains the “vision.”

10. Trick-or-Treat for Adults

Who says trick-or-treating is only for kids? Walk around decorated neighborhoods with friends, take photos, grab snacks, and enjoy the vibes.

Whether you’re staying in or going out, friend dates make Halloween feel warm, nostalgic, and unforgettable. This spooky season, lean into the fun, and don’t forget the early 2000s Disney classics that raised us.