Scarpa effect: book clubs created by Brazilian soccer fans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gustavo Scarpa has many hobbies. Besides playing for Atlético Mineiro (Galo), the midfielder has ventured into skateboarding, wakeboarding, drums, and even magic cubes, sharing his experiences on his YouTube channel since 2021. However, in September, Scarpa decided to share a passion that had always followed him: literature. What started as a simple review of the Russian classic The Death of Ivan Ilyich, written by Leo Tolstoy, has now garnered almost 722k views and made the book the most searched on Amazon Brasil.

“I’ve never felt more famous,” he said on social media.

Scarpa reviews quickly became a phenomenon, encouraging not only Galo fans to start reading the books he recommends, but also fans from other Brazilian soccer teams to create their own book clubs.

Chances are, your favorite soccer team has its own book club—and you can join it. Get to know them!

The OG: “Galeitura”, from Atlético Mineiro

After the success of the Tolstoy review, Galo fans created a book club to track Scarpa readings. Called “Galeitura”, the book club was created by Carolina Marques, 22, a literature student and an Atlético Mineiro fan, and has over a million followers, including the midfielder himself.

With over 115 thousand followers, Galeitura is associated with the Galo Institute, which raises funds for books for kids and teens in public education. Every month, they discuss the book recommended by Scarpa, creating a weekly page schedule that they share on social media.

To participate, you have to sign a form and wait to be chosen. But don’t worry, their schedule is public, so even if you’re not part of the book club, you can follow it.

Corinthians: meet “Fiel Leitura”

To bring more Corinthians fans to literature, “Fiel Leitura” focuses on sport-related books, occasionally bringing in different stories. It has no official association with any Corinthians institute, and its participants choose the books. The club meets online and gathers weekly at the end of each chapter. Even with limited spots, you can follow their schedule on Instagram or X.

In October, for example, they will read the book Democracia Corinthiana, written by Sócrates and Ricardo Gozzi.

Palmeiras: meet “Paleitores”

The “Paleitores” is a book community that counts on different Palmeiras influencer fans to promote their page. This is also an independent project that gathers participants online each month. It also has limited spots, but you can follow them in their public community on WhatsApp and Instagram, where they share their schedule and book of the month.

In every choice, the “Paleitores” try to convey a message that resonates with soccer fans, relating it to Palmeiras. In October, for example, the participants chose White Nights by Fiódor Dostoiévski, which, according to the community, “shows something that soccer fans know very well: dealing with waiting and expectations”.

São Paulo: meet “Tricoler”

“Tricoler” is also an independent online book club with two WhatsApp communities: one for freely talking about reading and the São Paulo team, and another for the book club debate, which is accessible at the end of the reading. Unfortunately, their schedule is not public.

In October, they will read The Head of the Saint, a Brazilian book written by Socorro Ancioli.

Flamengo: meet “FlaLendo”

You can not only participate in “FlaLendo” but also help run it as a volunteer. They are a small, independent community on WhatsApp, but their discussions also happen at the end of the month on YouTube and Telegram. It’s possible to follow their schedule on Instagram.

In October, they will read The Decline and Fall of Policarpo Quaresma, a classic book in Brazilian literature by Lima Barreto.

Cruzeiro: meet “Cruleitores”

The “Cruleitores” had already started their online page with a recommendation from their goalkeeper, Otavio Costa. Inspired by Galeitura, this book club has three independent communities: one on Instagram, another on X and one on WhatsApp, all with unlimited spots. They focus on choosing Brazilian classic books, and in October, they will read Dom Casmurro by Machado de Assis.

Grêmio: meet “Imortal Leitura”

“Imortal Leitura” is different from other book clubs because each month, members pick one author and read their most popular books together. The club has an open WhatsApp group with unlimited spots, where anyone can join discussions and debates about the current reading.

In October, the featured author is Brazilian writer José Falero, and the book of the month is Os Supridores.

Vasco: meet “Leitura Cruzmaltina”

“Leitura Cruzmaltina” is Vasco’s book club, which holds monthly meetings and allows fans to join through WhatsApp. The club chose poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade as its ambassador because he was a passionate Vasco supporter. They also created a series recommending books from the countries of Vasco players.

In October, the book club will be reading The Alienist, by Machado de Assis.

For the future…

Gustavo Scarpa ignited a movement that continues to grow. These book clubs don’t focus on self-help books, best-sellers, or paid promotions. Instead, they celebrate classic authors like Machado de Assis and Dostoiévski, as well as contemporary Brazilian writers, proving that literature is accessible to everyone and that, beyond their rivalry, soccer fans can come together through reading.

The article above was edited by Ana Clara Bezson Dalla Costa.

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