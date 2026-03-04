Young Women in Politics: Why is their competence still constantly questioned? 

In political debates and institutional spaces in Brazil, young women are frequently interrupted, their arguments minimized, and their qualifications placed under suspicion. Instead of engaging with their proposals, critics often shift the focus to their appearance, tone of voice, or supposed lack of experience. Even when they hold elected office, their legitimacy is constantly tested in ways that rarely affect their male counterparts.
Understanding Structural Sexism
The historical context helps to explain many behaviors in contemporary society, including structural sexism that is basically the root of all prejudices against women and the lack of support for their struggles.
Structural sexism is a term created by the feminist movement to name a misogynistic power system, where prejudiced thoughts about women and their importance in society are rooted in society’s thinking, such as what they should do, how they should dress, behave, what to say or not and even what they may or may not like.
Politics was built and consolidated as a predominantly male space, and that legacy continues to influence how female leadership is evaluated. Today, this manifests in subtle but persistent forms of delegitimization. Women in institutional politics are often labeled as “too emotional,” “too aggressive,” or “unprepared,” regardless of their academic background, professional experience, or electoral mandate.Their mistakes are amplified, while their achievements are frequently downplayed.
When Policy Becomes Personal
In Brazil, Federal Deputy Erika Hilton, one of the youngest members of the National Congress, has faced scrutiny that frequently shifts from policy debate to personal attacks. Similarly, Federal Deputy Tabata Amaral has repeatedly had her competence questioned despite her academic credentials and legislative performance, often being portrayed as inexperienced or manipulated. These examples illustrate how the authority of young women in politics is not evaluated solely on their proposals or results, but through a lens shaped by gendered expectations.
access Is Not the Issue, Recognition Is
The issue, therefore, is no longer about access to political institutions — women are already there. The central problem is recognition and legitimacy. As long as female leadership continues to be measured against standards historically designed to privilege male authority, young women in Brazilian politics will remain subject to disproportionate scrutiny.
The female voice has always been questioned, invalidated and delegitimized, and as long as this issue is not implemented in schools, we will continue in this society that creates men with fragile masculinity, and we will never extinguish or at least reduce structural machism.
The article above was edited by Maria Alice Primo.
