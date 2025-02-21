Yellowjackets’ third season is out and here’s why you should watch it!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

If you’re a fan of suspense, mystery, sapphic characters, romance, supernatural wilderness, and crazy girls, Yellowjackets is the series for you. It premiered in November 2021 on Paramount+ and has become especially popular among queer audiences. The series follows a high school soccer team that survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, forcing them to battle harsh weather conditions and a lack of food, all while still being teenagers dealing with dramatic arguments and power struggles.

The cast includes some familiar faces, such as Christina Ricci (Wednesday in The Addams Family (1991)), Melanie Lynskey (Hilary in But I’m a Cheerleader), Ella Purnell (Jinx in Arcane), Sophie Nélisse (Liesel Meminger in The Book Thief), Sophie Thatcher (Iris in the film Companion), and many more.

The show was inspired by a true story: the 1972 crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes Mountains. The plane carried a Uruguayan rugby team, and in the 72 days following the crash, the survivors endured brutal conditions, including sub-zero temperatures, exposure, starvation, and even an avalanche. Faced with no other option, they resorted to consuming the bodies of those who had perished to stay alive. Of the 45 passengers and crew on board, only 14 ultimately survived.

Now in its third season, the series premiered its first two episodes last Friday (February 14th) — coinciding with Valentine’s Day — under the tagline, “Will Eat Your Heart Out”.

The Mysteries Left Behind

Season two ended on a cliffhanger, after seeing the cabin, the only shelter the girls had, on fire, we had no clue of what’s next for them in the winter. This scene left us with many unanswered questions: who is the man with no eyes? Is the wilderness truly supernatural, or is it just a manifestation of the girls’ hallucinations? Who is the Antler Queen? Are there more survivors? Hopefully, the new season will finally give us the answers we’ve been waiting for.

Season three so far

The new season brings the wilderness in a way we’ve only seen in season one — bright and colorful — different from the last season, which was cold and grey. We can also see that the intro has changed, showing scenes we hope to see throughout the season.

Apparently, spring has brought the team together: they now have a small village with cabins and animals. We are reminded of Natalie’s new role as the “queen” and leader, Shauna is still angry, venting her frustration in her journal and Melissa admits that the girls are afraid of Shauna — besides herself — which seems to create a new dynamic between them.

We finally have a view into Coach Ben’s new life into the wilderness by himself after he left the team for being horrified by their latest actions and Lottie and Travis explore the effects of the mushrooms and Travis’ connection with the wilderness. This later leads to a disagreement, as Travis refuses to listen, leaving this “bond” to someone else — possibly Akilah.

In the adult storyline, the women grieve Nat, especially Misty while Callie is still processing everything she witnessed the night of Natalie’s death — the women hunting Shauna — leaving her with unanswered questions. She turns to Lottie for answers, and Lottie, seeking refuge at Shauna’s house, is not exactly welcomed. There’s also a mysterious envelope that is left at Shauna’s door, found by Callie, who opens it and hides it from everyone.

The wilderness mysteries remain unsolved, as we still have no clue whether they are real or not. But this is only the beginning, and hopefully, the answers will come. New episodes will be released every Friday for the next eight weeks, filling us with even more suspense — and we’re super excited for it!

