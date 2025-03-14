Women in Art: get to know more about these 5 painters 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The history of art has always been marked by great female names, even though they were often overshadowed in a predominantly male-dominated field. Throughout the centuries, countless women have challenged norms and expectations, producing works that question, move, and transform the way we see the world. However, despite progress in visibility and recognition, many female artists still face challenges in securing a prominent place in the global art scene.

In contemporary times, the presence of women in art has become more expressive and impactful, bringing new narratives, techniques, and perspectives to the public. Artists from different parts of the world use painting to explore themes such as identity, culture, politics, and history, creating works that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Their creations not only engage with artistic traditions from the past but also innovate and expand the limits of what is understood as art today.

In this article, five contemporary artists will be presented, each revolutionizing painting with unique styles and approaches. Their works not only reflect their origins and personal experiences but also spark discussions on relevant issues in today’s society.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Njideka was born in 1983, in Enugu, Nigeria, and moved to the United States in 1999, where she currently lives and works. Her contemporary figurative paintings stand out due to the intense use of colours and unique patterns created from collages, made with pictures from Nigerian magazines and personal photos, creating a lot of layers and texture that connect with the complexity of the African diasporic art.

She likes to illustrate indoor spaces, children, group gatherings and many other elements, always connected to Nigerian culture.

Shahzia Sikander

Born in 1969, in Lahore, Pakistan, Shahzia’s artwork is an amazing combination of different cultures, religions and methods. She makes her paintings gathering Persian, Indian, Muslim and Hindu elements to create representations of manuscripts, mixing modern art with the traditional and rigorous techniques of miniature painting. Sikander tells stories through her work, while also challenging and changing the way Muslim women were, and still are, portrayed in art.

Kaya Agari

Kaya was born in 1986, in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and is part of the Kurâ-Bakairi, a brazilian indigenous community. She creates artwork based on her people’s body paintings, a praxis passed from older to younger generations, known as Kywenu, that contains specific patterns for women, men and kids, used to symbolize their social roles.

Agari’s paintings are full of distinct colours, geometric forms and patterns, that represent not only a historic tradition, but also a fight for the recognition of indigenous rights in her country.

Ghada Chamma

If you are a biology lover, this may be one of your favorites. Ghada, born in 1985, in Ariana, Tunisia, creates very unique abstract paintings based on the microscopic view of cellular structures and organelles.

Her works are complex, composed by organic lines, frequently guided by the rhythm of her own breath, some of them have very vivid colors, others are in black and white, but the illustrations always have many small details and look practically alive.

Ding Hongdan

Born in 1995, in Guangzhou, China, Ding Hongdan’s paintings create a different reality, playing with scenes and elements from everyday life and representing them in absolutely unusual ways, but maintaining a realistic look.

Her artworks carry very elaborated narratives, including topics such as the past, present, future, contradictions, power, different perceptions, wealth, illusions and so much more, while showing how they impact and are reflected in our minds and the world around us.

