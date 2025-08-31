Why Don’t Young People Party Anymore?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A fitter and healthier lifestyle is the goal of the vast majority of young people today. Parties, drinking, and “having fun” no longer attract as much attention as gyms, good nutrition, and a more disciplined lifestyle.

Young people’s relationship with parties and drinking has changed in the post-pandemic period, when many went through a process of self-discovery driven by reflections during quarantine, which has impacted the way they view parties today. This does not mean that they have stopped going out or no longer enjoy it, but they are more discerning and have come to respect their own desires more.

The preference for comfort

Nowadays, many young people have chosen to spend more time at home than at parties, prioritizing the comfort and tranquility of their own environment. Staying at home allows them to rest, follow their own pace, and avoid excessive noise, crowds, and the obligation to interact. According to 19-year-old Maria Eduarda dos Santos, at home, she can relax and do her own thing at her own pace: “I can relax without having to ‘force’ myself to socialize.”

For some, this preference has been around since childhood, when it was more common to gather friends at home than to go out. In addition, the practicality of home ends up being more attractive than the hustle and bustle of parties, making simple activities such as watching movies, playing video games, or studying enjoyable choices. This change in behavior shows an increasing appreciation for well-being and authenticity in everyday experiences.

This new way of enjoying time also reveals a change in how young people view leisure and socialization. Instead of seeking fun in crowded and noisy environments, many prefer more intimate moments, either alone or accompanied by a few close friends.

Alcohol no longer attracts as much attention

According to G1, the Gallup opinion research institute in the United States concluded that people aged 35 to 54 are the most willing to drink alcohol (70%), ahead of Generation Z (60%) and baby boomers (52%).

The fun and “lightness” that alcoholic beverages bring have been outweighed by the hangover the next day. Drinking has become something controlled, measured so as not to go overboard. Isabella de Sena, an 18-year-old, is concerned about her health and believes that alcohol, without control, can become an addiction.

For Maria Eduarda, one of the things that bothers her most is the social pressure to drink. “Often, when I say I don’t want to drink, people look at me funny or keep insisting, and that makes me uncomfortable, as if I had to explain my choices all the time.”, she affirms. In addition, Maria also realized that drinking is not good for you: “It may seem fun at the time, but afterwards, anxiety, hangovers, or that feeling of emptiness almost always sets in, which is not worth it.”

Toning down the parties?

The main reason young people prefer the comfort of home to the hustle and bustle of bars and clubs is precisely the crowded environment, loud music, and lack of security in these places. For 18 year old Victor Mota Forteza, parties are no longer so attractive because of all the commotion, and he would only start to enjoy them if: “University parties calmed down a bit, especially in relation to hazing, drinking, and drugs.”

Currently, many young people have opted for safer and more intimate environments, in the company of only those closest to them. Safety has become non-negotiable, especially among young women. Isabella de Sena comments: “For me, it would make sense to go out only with people who are very close to me, in a safe environment or on really special occasions.”

For young Maria Eduarda, an environment where she feels comfortable and without pressure to socialize would be ideal. For many, parties and get-togethers are still a means of entertainment, but the risks and insecurity of these establishments have been a topic of debate among young people.

A new concept of fun

What was once considered fun is now undergoing a transformation in its concept. In other words, for many, what is still fun, for others is now about comfort and rest. According to Victor, for example, in part, many young people and teenagers are already becoming more homebodies and adopting healthier lifestyles.

Technology also reinforces this trend, as it is now possible to connect with friends in a variety of ways. For the 19-year-old, many people prefer simpler things, such as playing online games with friends, binge-watching a series, creating content, or even chatting via video call.

“The internet has brought new ways of socializing without having to be physically together, and this has greatly changed the way we have fun.”, he explained. Thus, being in one’s own space is no longer synonymous with loneliness and has come to represent a conscious choice for comfort, practicality, and well-being.

The article above was edited by Mariana De Oliver.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!