Why more women are freezing their eggs than ever before?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Planning motherhood is a topic that surrounds adult women and sometimes comes with uncertainties: when is the best memento to become a mother? Should I prioritize my career or have children? Is my biological clock running out? Freezing eggs may come as an answer to all those questions. The possibility to freeze eggs at their best phase while pursuing your dream career is one of the best advantages of the procedure.

about the procedure

Egg freezing is a complex procedure but with a high success rate, where women can return to living their normal lives the day after the collection. Whenever a woman decides to get pregnant, she can contact her doctor to perform in vitro fertilization using her frozen eggs, which are then implanted into her uterus — just like many women do worldwide.

As stated by ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), Brazil has experienced a growth of approximately 140% of egg freezing cycles between 2020 and 2025. Out of these numbers, about 30% represent cycles made by women under 35 years old. The fact that we are able to see this growth is due to multiple reasons, but according to gynecologist Dr. Flavio de Oliveira “Women are more aware of their needs these days. What have they been thinking? The egg has become a perishable product.”. He talks about the fact that women’s ovarian load tends to decrease throughout the years of her fertile life span.

And not only do we see a decrease in the quantity of eggs, but also in their quality: “The younger she is when she freezes her eggs, the more opportunity she has to make better use of those eggs in the future. The ideal age to freeze eggs, according to current scientific principles, is around 25 years old. By age 25, she will have more eggs, and younger eggs, which are of better quality” said Dr. Flavio.

the social impact

The fertility specialist also commented that freezing eggs allow women to pursue their careers with greater freedom, while having their best cells frozen to be used in the future. From his perspective, fertility clinics are doing as many egg freezing procedures as they do in vitro fertilization, showing just how much interest has grown in society.

The reasons behind egg freezing are countless and unique for every woman, but depending on age, a clear pattern emerges. Women under 35 are often at the ideal moment to freeze their eggs — using this foresight to secure reproductive autonomy while preserving optimal egg quality. Another primary consideration for women in this age group is career or academic focus: whether she is on the fast track to becoming a CEO or navigating college, egg freezing serves as an excellent tool to pursue both professional prestige and future motherhood.

For women over 35, the motivation shifts. At this age, careers are usually more established, but a new invisible adversary emerges: timing. Women often freeze their eggs to escape the ticking biological clock, while still having the option to pursue, or not, motherhood. By 35, a woman’s ovarian reserve decreases significantly, and this decline accelerates until age 40, making this a critical window for the procedure. Family and societal pressures can also mount at this age; and, by freezing eggs, women can alleviate this pressure, protect their biological options, and retain ultimate control over their future.

And now, knowing this, would you consider freezing your eggs?

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The article above was edited by Luiza Chucre.



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