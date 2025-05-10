Why is everyone traveling to Japan? Should you too?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Scenographic landscapes that combine nature and modern architecture. Small restaurants with delicate dishes of ramen and sushi. Temples and philosophies that encourage, amongst other principles, taking a moment to slow down and reflect. All of these represent some of the main attributes that have made Japan a growing tourist destination. When looking at the millions of posts on social media under the #JapanTravel, it urges the question: why is everyone traveling to this country?

WHAT HAS CAUSED JAPAN’S RISING NUMBER OF TOURISTS?

Since 2015, the Japanese country has welcomed more and more tourists. According to data provided by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the interruption of visitors during the pandemic years did not stop the rising wave of tourism and, in 2024, they reached the biggest number in the time series, with over 36 million foreign arrivals.

This phenomenon was potentially caused by a confluence of reasons. For one economic side, the Bank of Japan has maintained interest rates surprisingly low over the last years, in order to encourage further consumption in demand and loans. This policy, especially after the pandemic, led to a devaluation of the Japanese currency, yen, in comparison to the dollar, and turned Japan into a more affordable destination.

Nowadays, one dollar is worth roughly 145 yen. This fact, in conjunction with the historical low cost of living, is related to a spike of videos on social media of foreigners surprised to spend so little money on food. In some places, it is possible to have a complete meal at some Japanese restaurants paying with only yen coins.

Also, the government has encouraged the growth of tourists. From 2003, when the Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi launched the “Visit Japan” campaign, authorities have created a variety of initiatives to promote the countries touristic sites and provide resources for foreigners. One of these, for example, was translating signage to other languages and installing Free WI-FI on public transportation to facilitate long distance journeys.



These actions, along with the popularization of anime and Japanese culture, made eyes from all over the world turn to the cluster of Pacific Islands. Recently, many celebrities and influencers have travelled to Japan and made it into a new trend, including Maju Trindade, photographer and creator from Brazil, and Ariana Grande, who made a statement for wearing heels at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

OPPORTUNITIES AND DANGERS OF OVERTOURISM

As a consequence of the rise in tourism, economic sectors have expanded greatly, such as hospitality and restaurants. This is due to an increase of total spendings by foreign visitors: in 2024, it reached a record of 8.1 trillion JPY.

However, these earnings do not come only with benefits. The massive growth of visitors has been defined as overtourism, when certain places are loaded with people to the point that it becomes unsustainable, environmentally and socially. In Japan, the term “kankō kōgai” , which literally means “tourism pollution” is one way the locals have used to express the many issues they have faced.

Narrow streets of Kyoto swarming with people, trash littered around traditional temples and crowds hunched around spots known as “most Instagrammable for pics”. These are some of the results of overtourism that have happened in Japanese cities and have forced authorities to take drastic measures.

Near Mount Fuji, a Lawson convenience store became popular a few years ago for giving a perfect view to photograph the volcano landscape, but the number of tourists turned into such a big crowd that started disturbing local traffic and businesses. As a result, officials from the Yamanashi prefecture installed a barrier in May of 2024, covering Fuji’s view. After backlash, it was removed in August, but local authorities consider that it can be brought again if tourists do not behave in a careful manner.

Additionally, disrespectful gestures from tourists have gone viral as examples of what is not compatible with the respectful costums in Japanese culture. In Gion, a traditional geisha district in Kyoto, a ban was placed by the local council to stop tourists from visiting the alleyways after a series of inappropriate conducts were made by foreigners, such as taking pictures and touching women entertainers. Before the ban, signs were put up warning to not behave without the consent of locals, but it was not effective.

Situations like these justified the creation of Kyoto Guidelines by the city’s association for tourism. It includes a series of articles thought out to provide more sustainable trips to the city and a code of behaviour considering Japanese manners.

SHOULD I TRAVEL OR NOT TO JAPAN?

Although many cities around the golden route – Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka – have suffered from the consequences of overtourism, it does not necessarily mean that people should stop travelling to these places. Practicing sustainable tourism is about reflecting on choices and purchases to prioritize a development that benefits local businesses and communities.This encompasses staying at historical buildings, appreciating authentic and seasonal cuisine, using public transportation mindfully and keeping streets clean from litter.

So, if you wish to live this experience, it is essential to plan and to do your research regarding cultural manners of Japanese society. For further information, be sure to check out JNTO’s directions to a more sustainable trip.

The article above was edited by Malu Alcântara.

